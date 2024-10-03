Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The firm’s ‘Join the Rising’ campaign is seeking to raise £1m worth of funding from people wanting to own a piece of the brewery whilst supporting Northern Monk to invest in three key initiatives, including the launch of a new brewery visitor experience.

Russell Bisset, co-founder and managing director of Northern Monk, said: “From a damp cellar in Bradford, we set out with a £5,000 gift from a grandparent, a dream of a brewery that was Fresh from the North and a mission to create some of the world’s best beer experiences.

“After 11 years of brewing, we’re embarking on an exciting new era for Northern Monk, and we want to give people to chance to join us on the journey.”

Left to right: Co-founder and managing director, of Northern Monk, Russell Bisset, with co-founder and head brewer, Brian Dickson. Photo by Tom Joy.

The firm’s first initiative is to open a flagship Northern Monk venue in London.

Mr Bisset added: “We want to bring the freshest Northern Monk experience we can to the heart of the capital. A place for our community in London and beyond to congregate. An outpost for the North has always been an ambition but was knocked back due to the pandemic. Now, we’re ready to launch a flagship venue in the capital, before opening more tap rooms in 2025 and beyond.”

The business also hopes to expand its brewery to ”meet demand and become carbon zero by 2030”, as well as turning Northern Monk’s original brewery site, The Old Flax Store, in Leeds, into what the company has described as “the best brewery visitor experience in the UK”.

Mr Bisset said: “We’ve only got to where we are thanks to the support of our community and this continued support has led us to a place where we can now set ourselves exciting challenges and ambitions for the future.

“We want to expand our brewery capacity and operating efficiencies, including becoming fully self-reliant by 2035 and carbon zero in our direct operations by 2030.

“Finally, we want our original home, the Old Flax Store, to become the UK’s number one craft beer tourist destination and experience.”

Alongside the equity on offer, anyone who invests in the firm will gain access to a number of exclusive rewards depending on their investment level. These include discounts, merchandise, brew days with the team, and free beer.

Anyone who signs up for early access will also get one free pint of Northern Monk beer from The Lyric in Soho, or the Northern Monk Refectories in Leeds and Manchester, the Northern Market in Leeds, and XXXX in Edinburgh.

Since Northern Monk’s last round of investment in 2018, the company has brewed more than 40 million pints, increased revenue by 400 per cent and is now stocked in all of the UK’s major retailers. The company is now one of the largest founder-led craft breweries in the UK.

Janice Cargo, partner at consumer specialist investment firm Active Partners, and long-standing investor in Northern Monk added: “What Russell and the team have built at Northern Monk is nothing short of exceptional.