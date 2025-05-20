Northern Monk to open new hometown bar at Bradford’s Darley Street Market alongside Bab Tooma

Northern Monk will open a new bar in Bradford’s soon to open Darley Street Market foodcourt this July.

The brewery, which was founded in Bradford in 2013, will run the foodhall’s bar which will have 10 taps of different craft beers.

They are being joined by Syrian restaurant Bab Tooma, who will be running one of the food stalls in the hot food market.

After numerous delays, last week it was finally announced that the market would be opening on July 12.

Darley Street Market May 2025

As well as two floors of market stalls, Darley Street Market will have a third floor food court, Darley Street Kitchen, that will open later into the evening.

The space will have seating for hundreds of people as well as a stage area and outdoor seating space overlooking the new city square.

It had been announced that the food hall would have a traditional bar and an alcohol free bar.

Craft brewing titans Northern Monk were announced as the operators of the bar on Monday.

Founded in a cellar in Greengates in 2013 before moving operations to Leeds, Northern Monk has played a key role in designing their bar space at the new market.

The new bar will feature 10 different taps that will be pouring their core range of craft beers, including the brewery’s flagship hazy pale ale, Faith, alongside rotating special releases. The bar will also carry wines and spirits as well as cocktails, mocktails and a wide range of non-alcoholic and soft drinks.

The Darley Street Market bar joins Northern Monk’s recently announced York site and planned opening in Edinburgh, adding to their existing bar estate in Leeds and Manchester.

Bab Tooma will be one of the market’s food vendors, and the market stall will be the company’s first city centre venue.

Using recipes passed down through generations of founder Eyad Charbatji’s family, Bab Tooma have been serving up delicious Middle Eastern dishes including grills and traditional mezze since they first opened in Bradford in 2016.

Councillor Alex Ross-Shaw, Bradford Council’s Executive Member for Regeneration, Planning and Transport said: “We’re very excited to be announcing these two brilliant Bradford success stories as the first of many traders at our new Darley Street Market.

“When we announced Darley Street Market I said I wanted it to represent the ‘Best of Bradford’ and Bab Tooma and Northern Monk certainly do that.

“It’s a real coup to bring such respected businesses into the heart of our city centre and a real statement of intent for our regeneration programme, of which Darley Street Market is a key part.”

Russell Bisset, Founder & Managing Director of Northern Monk, said: “I couldn’t be prouder to open a Northern Monk bar in my hometown. While Leeds is now the home of Northern Monk, Bradford is where it all began. Growing up here shaped who I am. I still live here today, and this city remains a powerful source of inspiration for me.

“It’s a real honour to have our own space just around the corner from the independent restaurants and delis I’ve been going to for years. Bab Tooma is an all-time favourite, I’m really excited about pairing our different beers and drinks with the vibrant Middle Eastern flavours of their food. Huge thanks to everyone at Northern Monk, Darley Street Market, and Bradford Council who’s played a part in bringing this to life.”

Eyad Charbatji from Bab Tooma said: “We are really looking forward to delivering a street kitchen menu in Darley Street Market, we have always been known for our authentic dine-in experience here at Bab Tooma, and our team is really excited to build on that quality and standard, a carefully curated offer that will delight our market customers.

