Northern Music Awards: The Piece Hall, Yungblud and Dr. John Cooper Clarke among winners

The Piece Hall, Yungblud and Dr. John Cooper Clarke are set to be among the winners at the 2025 Northern Music Awards.

The 2025 Northern Music Awards - sponsored by Ticketmaster and Live Nation – will be held at the Liverpool Olympia on Thursday March 27.

Acclaimed poet, performer and cultural icon, Dr. John Cooper Clarke, will receive the prestigious 2025 Northern Music Award and give an intimate performance of his unique brand of poetry.

Clarke will be joining a stellar line up of Northern performers on the night including Blossoms, Lightning Seeds, The Zutons, Chiedu Oraka and Luvcat at the award show hosted by the UK’s largest music therapy charity, Nordoff and Robbins.

Won by The Charlatans’ Tim Burgess at the inaugural awards in 2024, the headline Northern Music Award, sponsored by Live Nation, will be presented to Dr. John Cooper Clarke at the star-studded ceremony in Liverpool to celebrate his exceptional influence on the worlds of music, poetry, and beyond.

His distinctive blend of punk poetry and music, alongside his enduring presence as a voice for alternative culture, has made him a standout figure within the Northern, and wider UK creative communities.

Critically acclaimed indie band, English Teacher, will be presented with the Album of the Year award.

The band made waves in 2024 by winning Newcomer of the Year at the inaugural Northern Music Awards, and their album, "This Could Be Texas," is being celebrated for its bold sound and innovative lyrics which earned the band widespread praise from critics and fans alike.

This year’s Disruptor in Music award will see Yungblud crowned for his audacious artistic vision and boundary-pushing sound.

Known for his raucous mix of rock, pop, and punk influences, Yungblud has cultivated a global following, using his platform to amplify underrepresented voices, tackling themes of identity, mental health, and social issues, resonating deeply with fans who see him as a voice for their generation.

The Northern Music Awards also pay homage to the Northern venues that showcase developing artists and global superstars.

This year’s Inspirational Venue of the Year awards, sponsored by Seat Unique, will go to The Trades Club in Hebden Bridge and The Piece Hall in Halifax, with a percentage of the sponsorship fee being shared with the Music Venue Trust.

Hosted by BBC Radio 6 Music presenter Chris Hawkins, with specially commissioned awards designed by contemporary British artist Thomas Wolski, the Northern Music Awards take place in a different Northern city every year to ensure every corner of the region is celebrated.

Money raised from the Northern Music Awards will go towards expanding Nordoff and Robbins’ music therapy provision in Liverpool and across the North of England, using music as a creative health intervention to enhance connection, reduce social isolation, and improve mental health and well-being for diverse local communities across the region.

Dr. John Cooper Clarke said: “I am knocked out to receive this award. The North is where it all started for me, and I’m honoured to be recognised in this way. I look forward to celebrating with the incredibly talented winners at the Northern Music Awards and to support the life-changing music therapy work that Nordoff and Robbins delivers for people across the North.”

English Teacher lead singer, Lily Fontaine, said: “We’re so incredibly proud to have won Album of the Year. Winning Newcomer of the Year last year felt like a dream come true, and now to be recognised for our debut album is a true testament to the hard work and dedication we've put into our music. We’re firm believers in music’s power to connect and heal and continue to support Nordoff and Robbins’ vital work.”

Yungblud said: “I’m so grateful for this recognition and for the chance to support such an important cause with Nordoff and Robbins. I’ve always believed that music should be a tool for change, for breaking down barriers, and for creating spaces where people can unapologetically be themselves. This award is for all the misfits and the dreamers. Let’s keep disrupting together.”

Tickets, priced from £40 (+ £1 venue restoration levy), are available for anyone to purchase online now on the Nordoff Robins website.

Ticket prices include a free souvenir brochure, a gift from Flare Audio and entry to an exclusive Northern Music Awards afterparty at BOXPARK Liverpool with free welcome drink.

Sandra Schembri, CEO, Nordoff and Robbins, said: “We’re so excited to be honouring Dr. John Cooper Clarke at this year’s Northern Music Awards. With his distinctive style, sharp wit, social commentary and an inimitable delivery, he has become a household name, bringing poetry to new audiences and inspiring generations of musicians, artists and fans alike. His work continues to be celebrated around the world, while his influence remains a constant in both literary and music circles, so this award is testament to his outstanding career and the ongoing relevance of his work within the cultural tapestry of the North.

“Music has the power to heal, connect and transform lives, and this year’s Northern Music Awards is not just about celebrating the outstanding talent across the region, it’s about making a real difference. Rising costs and increasing demand for music therapy mean that the funds raised at this event are critical to helping us bring vital support to people across the North, from hospitals and care homes to schools and community centres. Every contribution ensures we can reach more individuals in need, using music to create meaningful change.”

A total of 16 awards will be given out on the night, including - new for 2025 - Album of the Year and Industry Rising Star:

The Northern Music Award 2025, sponsored by Live Nation – Dr. John Cooper Clarke

Special Recognition Award, sponsored by SJM Concerts – Ian Broudie

Artist of the Year, sponsored by Ticketmaster – To be announced

Band of the Year, sponsored by Legends and ASM Global – To be announced

Album of the Year – English Teacher, This Could Be Texas

Music Moment of the Year, sponsored by American Express – To be announced

Disruptor in Music – Yungblud

Newcomer of the Year, sponsored by The Cavern Club – To be announced

Breakthrough Act of the Year, sponsored by BOXPARK Liverpool – To be announced

DJ of the Year – To be announced

Music and Culture for Wellbeing, sponsored by Flare Audio – To be announced

Festival of the Year, voted for by readers of The Guide Liverpool – To be announced

Inspirational Venue of the Year Under 2,000 Capacity, sponsored by Seat Unique – The Trades Club, Hebden Bridge

Inspirational Venue of the Year Over 2,000 Capacity, sponsored by Seat Unique – The Piece Hall, Halifax

Industry Icon, sponsored by Tysers Live – To be announced