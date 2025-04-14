Northern tech startup turns charitable fundraising into GOALD

With features like live leaderboards, social media sharing and seamless Crowdfunder integration, GOALD makes it easy for users to create or join fun micro challenges across sports, arts, skills, and more - all while building a global community dedicated to making a difference.

"GOALD is about celebrating positivity, creativity, and community," said McKay. "We’ve created an inclusive space where anyone can showcase their talents while supporting meaningful causes."

With northern roots and a global impact, GOALD's success has been remarkable, with over 100,000 downloads across more than 150 countries since its soft launch. The app's unique approach has attracted significant attention from social media influencers, including U.S. TikTok sensations Michael Shields and Trent Golz, who have become co-owners. This partnership highlights the app's potential to connect communities worldwide through creative fundraising opportunities.

"We were drawn to GOALD because it inspires positivity while connecting people through challenges," said Shields and Golz. "It’s a safe space for creativity that aligns perfectly with our mission to bring communities together.”

GOALD integrates cutting-edge technology with social features, allowing users to share challenges directly on social media and compete on live leaderboards. The app eliminates comments and direct messaging to ensure a positive user experience. By leveraging modern cloud infrastructure, GOALD provides a scalable and user-friendly platform for individuals, charities, and businesses to raise funds and build brand awareness.

McKay partnered with his childhood friend Liam Cooper, former Leeds United captain and Scotland International, to bring this vision to life. The app's growth strategy includes enhancing existing iOS and Android apps while introducing new features to elevate user engagement. GOALD's mission is to create an inclusive space where anyone can showcase their talents while supporting meaningful causes.