Nostell Estate: Business park in shadow of famous Nostell Priory celebrates milestone

The Nostell Estate, near Wakefield, is hosting an Open Day on Friday September 5.

The estate, which includes more than 40,000 sq ft of office space, 4,000 acres of farmland and 40 residential lets, has been owned by Lord St Oswald’s family for more than 350 years. It is home to 50 businesses which employ 400 staff.

Estate Director Peter Molyneux, said : “We are incredibly proud of The Nostell Estate, which turns 21 this year.

The award-winning Nostell Estate, near Wakefield, is hosting an Open Day on Friday September 5. The Estate, which includes more than 40,000 sq ft of office space, 4,000 acres of farmland and 40 residential lets, has been owned by Lord St Oswald's family for more than 350 years. (Photo supplied on behalf of Nostell Estate)

"The present Lord St Oswald took over the running of the Nostell Estate in 1984. His vision was instrumental in successfully developing the former Estate Yard and Rear Walled Garden into office accommodation.

"Today, our business park features an eclectic mix of Scheduled Ancient Monument buildings, Grade II listed and contemporary buildings, with 24-hour access and unlimited parking plus Meridian, our café run by our catering partner, Little Bakes.

“Our business park lies in the shadow of the historic Nostell Priory, whose ownership was transferred to the National Trust by the Lord St Oswald’s family in 1953.

"The Priory provides a stunning backdrop to our business park and its grounds are the perfect place to relax during a busy working day.”

Mr Molyneux said it gave him “tremendous pleasure” to see businesses expand within its business park.

He added: “Companies have scaled up, using us as incubators for their growing businesses.”

The Nostell Estate can trace its roots back to the 12th century when the Priory of St Oswald was founded.

Nostell Priory is a Palladian house built on the site of a medieval monastery. The monastic buildings were converted into a mansion after the dissolution of the monasteries.

The estate came into ownership of the Winn family in 1654, when it was purchased by London Alderman Rowland Winn.

The Winn family oversaw the work of the current Nostell Priory between 1729 and 1785, commissioning experts of the time such as architect Robert Adam, cabinet maker Thomas Chippendale and plasterer Joseph Rose.

The ownership of the Priory was transferred to the National Trust by the Winn family in the 1950s.

