“Not Las Vegas”: More than 300 Whitby residents object to conversion of last high street bank into 24-hour betting shop

Hundreds of residents have objected to a plan to convert Whitby’s last high street bank into a 24-hour adult gambling centre.

More than 370 objections have been lodged in less than a week against the proposed conversion of the Halifax at 67 to 68 Baxtergate, Whitby – the town’s last high street bank – into an adult gaming centre.

The applicant, Luxury Leisure which trades as Admiral, did not respond to the Local Democracy Reporting Service’s (LDRS) request for a comment.

In a submission to North Yorkshire Council, the company said that adult gaming centres were “bona fide town centre uses” that added to diversity and choice and had no harmful impact on retailing activity.

Halifax, Baxtergate, Whitby.

One of the hundreds of local objectors, Jacqueline Hoggart, said: “This is not Las Vegas, it’s a town full of character!

“I sincerely hope that these plans are not approved as it would go against the ethos of Whitby and encouraging gambling is rather dangerous.”

Another objector, Debbie Beeforth, said: “The town needs to encourage more retail businesses to regenerate the centre, not adult gaming centres which do not belong in the main retail thoroughfare.”

She added: “The council should be supporting keeping vital banking services in the town.”

The Halifax bank branch, which was due to close in January, has informed customers that it intends to remain open until May.

More than 40 per cent of banks in Scarborough and Whitby have closed since 2015.

However, four residents have come out in favour of the planning application so far.

Richard Thomson said: “Please make it a 24-hour casino. It will be good for other local businesses like my own and create lots of job opportunities.”

Ross McCormack said: “I think this is great for the town.”

Another supporter, Joe Spivey, said: “[It] will be an excellent replacement for a disused bank, providing a good amount of footfall for the area, as well as another facet of nighttime activity for the town.”

Luxury Leisure, which is part of the Novomatic Group, said it employs more than 2,000 staff in the UK and accounts for 22.5 per cent of the UK adult gaming centre market “such that it is a highly experienced responsible operator in this market”.

In its application, it added that there would be “no noisy amusement arcade equipment which attracts under-18s and has an impact on amenity” and that “the proposed 24-hour use will ensure footfall to the town centre.”

Jennifer Wood said: “This isn’t going to bring people into the town to buy from the few shops that are left, instead it will move people away from Baxtergate which will affect the businesses already there.”

Another resident, Peter Halfpenny stated: “I am a customer of Halifax and don’t want to see my bank disappear.”