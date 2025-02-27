Nothing to be gained from hiding poor performance inside local councils: Carl Les

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

These are the people who are charged with holding the Executive, and the Management Board, of the Council to account on behalf of the residents of North Yorkshire.

It is a public meeting, broadcast live , so anybody can see what we are doing without having to travel, and is attended by a number of other interested Members both in the room and online.

Inevitably the key focus is on financial performance, notably the Revenue Budget and secondary the Capital Plan, as money earned and spent is often the determinant, certainly the influencer of performance in service delivery. It was through this overview that we became aware of increasing demands and costs in home to school transport. Further interrogation of the data revealed the causes.

Councillor Carl Les, leader of North Yorkshire Council.

Data is vital to performance management, and this meeting considered consolidated data, condensed into 72 pages of narrative, with an additional 39 pages of closely typed tables, over 200 at my quick count. This information is available for all to see. There is nothing to be gained in hiding poor performance.

In the way of sound performance management, the data tables are “ragged”, allocated a colour rating of red, mmber or green. Criticism is often made of “bureaucracy” and “pen-pushers” but this is ill-informed in my opinion, certainly in terms of the Strategy & Performance team.

Some data can be gathered electronically, mechanically even, but that needs marshalling into tables that make sense. All successful businesses I have known have had a keen regard to data, not just financial figures, but also “how well are we doing?” results, with the consequential continuous improvement question of “how can we do better?”

One well-known international but family-run company I worked for, sadly very briefly, had a simple mantra – “today`s excellent is tomorrow’s acceptable”.

That is the difference between performance monitoring and performance management. Critics looking at the data immediately focus on the reds. We do too, as that is a flag of concern, but they only look at the reds, the negatives. It also important to go further, look at the ambers as a potential worrying direction of travel, and indeed the greens and ask what is going well, but can that improvement be maintained if not exceeded.

We have a helpful summary at the start of the report, comprising two sections – what is going well and things to be addressed. As part of management, not monitoring, both are important. I don’t have space here to comment on all the narrative, let alone the ragged tables, but I can highlight some data that is of interest to me following last Tuesday’s meeting.

Good communications, both within the organisation, and especially outside the Council, are absolutely vital. Outside the Council this is two-way, we need to get messages out succinctly and successfully, but just as importantly we need to hear what our residents and customers want and need, and what they are saying.

So I’m interested in what we call demand by channel; how we handle requests, and how well do we handle them. Face to face has its place, but is declining.

Telephone is still popular (although I accept that choice by numbers as an efficient way of directing calls is not), and we can record speed of answer electronically. As we merged eight councils into one, performance was patchy by area, but I’m pleased that this is now improving through better technology and good teamworking.

On-line Demand and Contact Us page usage is increasing. This is good for the taxpayer as this is the most cost-effective provision, but in many circumstances is also better for the user. The increase in website use is almost correspondent to enquiries about bin collection days. The ‘check your bin collection’ page was the highest viewed page this quarter, followed by those for road cameras and weather conditions. This channel can also be used for more personal information. The Household Support Fund page was used consistently by potential recipients and their proxies to provide advice on the scheme’s continuation and also eligibility.

An overriding principle in this is that although we want contact to be the most cost effective, we do not want to deny anybody the use of a channel that suits them.

Out of hours telephone calls to Customer Services using our 0300 number are now being handled about flooding, and sandbags from 30 th September and homelessness from December 16. This is in addition to the social care out of hours calls being taken by the same advisors.