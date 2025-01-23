Novus Energy joins Octopus Energy Trusted Partner Scheme

Novus Energy, a West Yorkshire based installer of renewable energy solutions, is proud to announce its official partnership with Octopus Energy as part of the esteemed Octopus Energy Trusted Partner Scheme. This collaboration represents a significant milestone in Novus Energy’s mission to deliver cutting-edge, sustainable energy solutions to households and businesses across the UK.

Based in Sowerby Bridge, Novus Energy is dedicated to providing innovative renewable energy solutions that make sustainability accessible and affordable for everyone. With a focus on quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction, Novus Energy is at the forefront of driving the UK’s green energy revolution.

The Octopus Energy Trusted Partner Scheme is designed to connect customers with a network of rigorously vetted installers specializing in renewable technologies, including solar panels, battery storage systems, heat pumps, and electric vehicle (EV) charging points. By joining this exclusive program, Novus Energy demonstrates its commitment to upholding the highest standards of quality, efficiency, and customer satisfaction in the renewable energy sector.

Driving the Green Revolution Together

Novus Energy were recently visited by Kate Dearden MP

As a Trusted Partner, Novus Energy will work closely with Octopus Energy to support customers transitioning to cleaner, greener energy solutions. Through this collaboration, Novus Energy will:

Provide expert installation services for renewable energy systems, ensuring compliance with industry-leading standards such as MCS and OZEV certifications.

Offer customers seamless access to Octopus Energy’s innovative tariffs, tailored to maximize the benefits of renewable energy technologies.

Help households and businesses reduce their carbon footprints while achieving significant energy savings.

“We are thrilled to join the Octopus Energy Trusted Partner Scheme,” said Daniel Cawdron, Director of Novus Energy. “This partnership underscores our shared vision of creating a sustainable energy future for everyone. Together, we’ll empower customers to adopt renewable energy solutions that are not only environmentally friendly but also financially rewarding.”

Through this partnership, Novus Energy customers will gain exclusive benefits, including:

A £50 energy credit for new customers switching to Octopus Energy tariffs.

Access to industry-leading renewable energy products and services delivered by experienced professionals.

Long-term savings on energy bills while contributing to the UK’s Net Zero goals.

Octopus Energy’s Trusted Partner Scheme aims to accelerate the adoption of renewable technologies by fostering collaboration with trusted local experts like Novus Energy. Together, they are committed to delivering reliable, high-quality renewable energy solutions to meet the growing demand for sustainable living.