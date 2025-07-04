NS&I: All you need to know about new versions of British Savings Bonds

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The provider said the announcement is in response to changes in the wider market.

British Savings Bonds are fixed-term issues of NS&I’s Guaranteed Growth Bonds and Guaranteed Income Bonds.

Guaranteed Growth Bonds are a lump sum investment that earns a fixed rate of interest over a set period of time. Interest is added to the bond on each anniversary of the investment.

Savings giant NS&I has launched some new versions of its British Savings Bonds with lower rates than those previously offered. (Photo by Joe Giddens/PA Wire)

Guaranteed Income Bonds are also a lump sum investment and they pay out a monthly income at a fixed rate of interest over a set period of time.

NS&I’s new two-year Guaranteed Growth Bonds and Guaranteed Income Bonds have a rate of 3.85 per cent AER (annual equivalent rate). The previous rate was 4.00 per cent.

Its new three-year Guaranteed Growth Bonds and Guaranteed Income Bonds will pay 3.88 per cent AER. The previous rate was 4.10 per cent.

The new five-year Guaranteed Growth Bonds and Guaranteed Income Bonds will pay 3.84 per cent AER. The previous rate offered was 4.06 per cent.