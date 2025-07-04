NS&I: All you need to know about new versions of British Savings Bonds

Savings giant NS&I has launched new versions of its British Savings Bonds with lower rates than those previously offered.
Greg Wright
By Greg Wright

Deputy Business Editor

Published 4th Jul 2025, 14:49 BST

The provider said the announcement is in response to changes in the wider market.

British Savings Bonds are fixed-term issues of NS&I’s Guaranteed Growth Bonds and Guaranteed Income Bonds.

Guaranteed Growth Bonds are a lump sum investment that earns a fixed rate of interest over a set period of time. Interest is added to the bond on each anniversary of the investment.

Savings giant NS&I has launched some new versions of its British Savings Bonds with lower rates than those previously offered. (Photo by Joe Giddens/PA Wire)

Guaranteed Income Bonds are also a lump sum investment and they pay out a monthly income at a fixed rate of interest over a set period of time.

NS&I’s new two-year Guaranteed Growth Bonds and Guaranteed Income Bonds have a rate of 3.85 per cent AER (annual equivalent rate). The previous rate was 4.00 per cent.

Its new three-year Guaranteed Growth Bonds and Guaranteed Income Bonds will pay 3.88 per cent AER. The previous rate was 4.10 per cent.

The new five-year Guaranteed Growth Bonds and Guaranteed Income Bonds will pay 3.84 per cent AER. The previous rate offered was 4.06 per cent.

There is no change to one-year British Savings Bonds.

