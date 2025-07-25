NS&I launches new versions of one-year British Savings Bonds

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One finance expert described the move as bucking “the trend in a falling market”. British Savings Bonds are fixed-term issues of NS&I’s Guaranteed Growth Bonds and Guaranteed Income Bonds. They are available to new customers and those with existing bonds which are due to mature.

The new rate for the one-year Growth and Income options, on sale from Thursday, is 4.18% AER (annual equivalent rate). The previous rate was 4.05% AER.

Andrew Westhead, NS&I retail director, said: “I am pleased we can offer savers this new opportunity to save. In launching this new issue, NS&I continues to balance the interests of its savers, taxpayers and the broader financial services sector – and to work towards its annual net financing target.”

Savings giant NS&I has launched new versions of its one-year British Savings Bonds with increased interest rates. (Photo by Joe Giddens/PA Wire)