NSPCC receives £1,500 donation from local homebuilder

The NSPCC specialises in child protection and its mission is to prevent child abuse and neglect. Leeds is home to one of its Childline bases, supported by incredible Yorkshire-based volunteers. The regional hub in Leeds offers support to pregnant parents with mental health conditions, domestic abuse survivors amongst both parents and children, and children recovering from sexual abuse. The NSPCC also works with schools across the region to inform children of the severity of abuse and neglect.

Research from the NSPCC estimates that half a million children suffer abuse in the UK every year. This number equates to an average of 62 children a day who are referred to agencies to investigate for abuse or neglect, painting a worrying picture of the abuse and neglect faced by children. By providing a free, confidential helpline, the NSPCC makes it easy for anyone to contact them, including children and young people, if they’re concerned about a child’s safety or wellbeing.

As the UK’s largest Homebuilder, Barratt Developments is committed to having a positive impact in the communities in which it builds. To further their work and to maximise the impact the developer has, a donation of up to £1,500 is made to a different local charity every month as part of the Community Fund initiative.

On the donation, Isabel Mckenzie, Regional Corporate Partnerships Manager said: “Around half a million children across the country experience sexual abuse every year, from every background and region, so it’s more vital than ever that the NSPCC and Childline are there to offer whatever support they need whenever they need it.

“It’s free for children to contact Childline, but costs around £4 for one of our trained volunteer counsellors to answer a child’s call, and £25 per hour for practitioners in Leeds to deliver face-to-face therapeutic services. We can only be here for children with support from organisations like Barratt Developments Yorkshire West, so we are hugely grateful for this donation.”

Gavin Birch, Managing Director at Barratt Developments Yorkshire West, commented: “The NSPCC is an amazing charity that does incredible work to ensure every child deserves a safe and happy childhood. The charity is extremely active in the Yorkshire region, helping so many parents and children in need, and creating a safe space for people if they’re struggling.

“We’re so glad that our Community Fund donation will help them on their mission in supporting children and their families across the region.”

For more information about NSPCC, please visit their web page: https://www.nspcc.org.uk/keeping-children-safe/our-services/