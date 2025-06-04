Number of solo homebuyers in York grows by 19.44% since 2023

New data has revealed a 19.44% rise in the number of solo homebuyers in York since 2023, as many people look to prioritise independent homeownership amid rising rental prices.

The Single Homeownership Report by the UK’s largest online conveyancing firm, My Home Move Conveyancing analysed over 19,000 solo property sales in the last four years to highlight a trend among Brits who are prioritising getting onto the property ladder alone.

The city is among the most up-and-coming locations for solo homeowners, with some of the biggest increases in solo ownership across England and Wales.

Overall, the report found that the number of solo home buyers in York has increased by 207.14% since 2021.

The report also uncovers shifting patterns in solo buying behaviours. Among the 19,000 property transactions analysed:

A higher proportion of women in their 20s are buying solo compared to men in the same age group - 15% of women compared to 8% of men.

Solo male buyers purchased homes that were, on average, 13.4% more expensive than those bought by solo female buyers.

Despite economic challenges, many solo buyers are still purchasing homes above the national average house price of £267,000 - showing notable resilience in their homeownership journeys.

When it comes to property types, around 9–10% of solo buyers chose apartments, while the vast majority opted for houses and larger homes.

Alistair Singer, director at My Home Move Conveyancing,comments on the research:

“Buying a home solo can be an empowering but also daunting process, especially without someone to share decisions or paperwork with. It’s clear from our research that more people are continuing to explore the possibility of purchasing their own home across the UK, in what is an exciting journey ahead for them.

“For solo buyers, having a dedicated conveyancer means there’s someone to help manage the legal and administrative complexities, flag potential risks, and keep the process on track. It can make all the difference in ensuring a smooth, timely purchase - particularly for those navigating it on their own for the first time.

“As solo homeownership continues to rise, it’s important that the homebuying process remains accessible, transparent, and well-supported for individuals making these decisions independently.”