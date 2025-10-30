Number of Yorkshire firms facing financial distress up ten per cent on last year, report finds

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to the latest Red Flag Alert research from business rescue and recovery specialist, Begbies Traynor, the region saw an 11 per cent increase year-on-year in the number of firms experiencing financial distress.

The latest figures – from the quarterly snapshot of the UK’s corporate health – also highlight that the continued increase in the number of businesses experiencing distress slowed to 6.2 per cent in the third quarter of the year.

This came after a 14.5 per cent increase during the first half of 2025 across Yorkshire.

Almost 49,000 businesses in Yorkshire experienced "significant" or early-stage financial distress in the third quarter of 2025.

Julian Pitts, Begbies Traynor’s Leeds-based national managing partner for restructuring, said: “While it’s encouraging that the pace of distress has slowed since the last quarter, the overall direction is still upwards and many Yorkshire firms remain under real pressure.

“Persistent cost inflation, high borrowing costs and weaker demand continue to squeeze margins and cashflow across key sectors.

“Although price pressures have started to cool slightly, inflation is still well above target and interest rates remain at levels that are tough for many businesses to absorb.

“Until we see a sustained easing in costs and credit conditions, we’re unlikely to see real relief for those on the brink.”

Half of the 22 industry sectors tracked In Yorkshire displayed double-digit increases in significant distress since the previous quarter.

Construction continued to be the sector with the largest number of distressed businesses, affecting 7,669 Yorkshire firms, although this had fallen by 1.8 per cent since the previous quarter.

Among the worst affected was printing and packaging, with an increase of 35.8 per cent on the previous quarter, equating to 167 businesses affected.

Manufacturing also saw a 32 per cent rise, with 1,746 businesses affected, while financial services saw a 24.1 per cent lift, with 1,343 businesses affected.

Travel and tourism saw a 22 per cent lift in the number of businesses experiencing distress, with 200 businesses feeling the pinch.

One of the best-performing industries was food and drug retail, which includes supermarkets.

Businesses in this sector saw a 1.6 per cent fall in significant distress since the second quarter, and a 15.5 per cent year-on-year decrease, with 1,483 businesses in financial difficulties.

As well as rising early-stage distress, 3,589 businesses were experiencing advanced or “critical” distress across Yorkshire, a figure which was up 4.8 per cent on the previous quarter and 71.2 per cent on the third quarter of 2024.

Mr Pitts added: “It’s positive to see resilience in areas like food and drug retail, but with critical distress also rising sharply, too many firms are running out of road.

“The message is clear: act early and get professional advice before problems escalate.”

Nationally, the report found that UK businesses saw a 14.8 per cent rise in early-stage distress year-on-year, and a nine per cent increase compared with Q2 2025.

The figure equates to almost 726,600 businesses in financial difficulties.