Number of Yorkshire 'zombie' companies continues to rise, says BDO

Zombie companies are defined as enterprises that generate enough cash to continue operating and service their debt but not to invest in growth.

The data from BDO found that, in the last 12 months, one in six mid-sized businesses in Yorkshire (15.1 per cent) have been deemed to be at risk of becoming ‘zombie’ companies, an increase of 2.3 percentage points versus the previous year’s figures.

Nationally, 15.9 per cent of mid-sized businesses are classed as at risk, a year-on-year increase of 3.5 percentage points.

Mark Thornton, partner at BDO LLP in Yorkshire, said: “In light of the challenging economic conditions over the past 18 months, it's no surprise that the number of mid-market businesses at risk of becoming zombie companies is on the rise in Yorkshire." (Photo supplied by BDO)

UK-wide, real estate has the highest number of at risk companies this year, with a quarter of the sector (25.1 per cent) exhibiting signs of a zombie business. This is an increase of 10.1 percentage points compared with the prior year, highlighting the ongoing impact that relatively high interest rates, economic uncertainty and supply chain disruptions are having on the sector.

“Although many have managed to navigate a difficult post-Covid environment, increased borrowing costs and inflationary pressures have significantly impacted their financial stability.

"Some of these companies cannot afford to wait for market conditions to improve, particularly in light of upcoming increases to employers’ national insurance contributions, the national minimum wage and the national living wage, all of which will have a direct impact on profitability. Proactive actions will be critical to maintain stability and protect shareholder value.”

Ben Peterson, partner at BDO and author of the report, added: “In general, mid-sized businesses have been hugely resilient in the face of geopolitical tensions, Covid-19 and Brexit.

"Over the last decade, these businesses have significantly contributed to UK GDP and overall employment numbers.

“However, while resilient they are not invincible.