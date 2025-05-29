Nvidia: AI chip maker posts strong growth despite Trump’s tariff war with China

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The company reported sales of $44.1bn (£32.7bn) for the first quarter, higher than the $22.1bn (£16.4bn) generated this time last year.

The US technology giant has unveiled its financial results for the first three months of 2025.

Nvidia predicted its revenue for the May–July period would be about $45bn (£35.5bn).

AI chip maker Nvidia has posted strong growth despite being caught in the fallout of Donald Trump’s tariff war with China. (Photo by Yui Mok/PA Wire)

The forecast includes an estimated eight billion dollars (£6.3bn) loss in sales to China due to the export controls during its fiscal second quarter, after the restrictions cost it about $2.5bn (£2bn) in revenue during the first quarter.

As the second most valuable listed company in the world, behind Microsoft, Nvidia is watched closely by global traders.

It was among the global technology firms to suffer sharp drops in their share price following the president’s “liberation day” tariff announcements last month.

