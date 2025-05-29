Nvidia: AI chip maker posts strong growth despite Trump’s tariff war with China
The company reported sales of $44.1bn (£32.7bn) for the first quarter, higher than the $22.1bn (£16.4bn) generated this time last year.
The US technology giant has unveiled its financial results for the first three months of 2025.
Nvidia predicted its revenue for the May–July period would be about $45bn (£35.5bn).
The forecast includes an estimated eight billion dollars (£6.3bn) loss in sales to China due to the export controls during its fiscal second quarter, after the restrictions cost it about $2.5bn (£2bn) in revenue during the first quarter.
As the second most valuable listed company in the world, behind Microsoft, Nvidia is watched closely by global traders.
It was among the global technology firms to suffer sharp drops in their share price following the president’s “liberation day” tariff announcements last month.
However, they have rallied since and most of the losses suffered on Wall Street in the wake of the announcements have been regained. Nvidia said it has been informed by the US government that it needs a licence to export its H20 AI chip to China, including Hong Kong, for the “indefinite future”.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.