The figure is up 15 per cent on the last quarter, and up 122 per cent on the same period a year ago as the firm continues to benefit from the rise of generative AI.

Many of the world’s largest tech and AI companies rely on Nvidia’s chips and data centres to provide the computing power to create, train and develop new AI tools.

In its quarterly results for the three months to July 28, the company said that revenue from the data centre portion of its business was a record $26.3bn dollars (£19.9bn) – up 16 per cent on the previous quarter and 154 per cent higher than this time last year.

The results beat many analysts’ expectations.

Jensen Huang, founder and chief executive of the US firm, said demand for Nvidia’s current generation of Hopper chips “remains strong” and that the anticipation for its next generation of Blackwell chips was “incredible”.

“Nvidia achieved record revenues as global data centres are in full throttle to modernise the entire computing stack with accelerated computing and generative AI,” he said.