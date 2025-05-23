Nvidia: Stage set for earnings report amid US chip export controls
The US technology giant will unveil its financial results for the first three months of 2025 on Wednesday. As the second most valuable listed company in the world, behind Microsoft, Nvidia is watched closely by global traders.
Nvidia was among global technology firms to suffer sharp drops in their share price following Mr Trump’s “liberation day” tariff announcements last month.
However, they have rallied since and most of the losses suffered on Wall Street in the wake of the announcements have been regained.
Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell, said that analysts will “doubtless” look for comments from Nvidia’s chief executive, Jensen Huang, on tariffs.
He added that they will also be closely watching for an update on the impact of the US government tightening rules on chip exports to China, after the company warned over a $5.5 billion (£4.1 billion) cost hit from the move.
Nvidia said it has been informed by the US government that it needs a licence to export its H20 AI chip to China, including Hong Kong, for the “indefinite future”.
