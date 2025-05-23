Nvidia: Stage set for earnings report amid US chip export controls

Investors are poised for a crucial update on Nvidia’s earnings after the AI chip maker was caught up in the fallout from Donald Trump’s trade policy overhaul.
Greg Wright
By Greg Wright

Deputy Business Editor

Published 23rd May 2025, 14:25 BST
Updated 23rd May 2025, 14:26 BST

The US technology giant will unveil its financial results for the first three months of 2025 on Wednesday. As the second most valuable listed company in the world, behind Microsoft, Nvidia is watched closely by global traders.

Nvidia was among global technology firms to suffer sharp drops in their share price following Mr Trump’s “liberation day” tariff announcements last month.

However, they have rallied since and most of the losses suffered on Wall Street in the wake of the announcements have been regained.

Investors are poised for a crucial update on Nvidia's earnings after the AI chip maker has been caught up in the fallout of Donald Trump's trade policy overhaul. (Photo by Yui Mok/PA Wire)
Investors are poised for a crucial update on Nvidia’s earnings after the AI chip maker has been caught up in the fallout of Donald Trump’s trade policy overhaul. (Photo by Yui Mok/PA Wire)

Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell, said that analysts will “doubtless” look for comments from Nvidia’s chief executive, Jensen Huang, on tariffs.

He added that they will also be closely watching for an update on the impact of the US government tightening rules on chip exports to China, after the company warned over a $5.5 billion (£4.1 billion) cost hit from the move.

Nvidia said it has been informed by the US government that it needs a licence to export its H20 AI chip to China, including Hong Kong, for the “indefinite future”.

