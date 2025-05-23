Nvidia: Stage set for earnings report amid US chip export controls

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The US technology giant will unveil its financial results for the first three months of 2025 on Wednesday. As the second most valuable listed company in the world, behind Microsoft, Nvidia is watched closely by global traders.

Nvidia was among global technology firms to suffer sharp drops in their share price following Mr Trump’s “liberation day” tariff announcements last month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, they have rallied since and most of the losses suffered on Wall Street in the wake of the announcements have been regained.

Investors are poised for a crucial update on Nvidia’s earnings after the AI chip maker has been caught up in the fallout of Donald Trump’s trade policy overhaul. (Photo by Yui Mok/PA Wire)

Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell, said that analysts will “doubtless” look for comments from Nvidia’s chief executive, Jensen Huang, on tariffs.

He added that they will also be closely watching for an update on the impact of the US government tightening rules on chip exports to China, after the company warned over a $5.5 billion (£4.1 billion) cost hit from the move.