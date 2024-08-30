The chip maker’s share price is up more than 150 per cent so far this year, as the frenzy around AI continues, and many of the world’s biggest tech firms rely on Nvidia chips and data centres to provide the computing power to create, train and develop new AI tools.

It has seen the company become one of the most valuable in the world; one of three valued at more than three trillion dollars, alongside Microsoft and Apple.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But some have noted that Nvidia’s rate of growth is starting to slow, and wider fears have been raised about increasing competition with chip rivals and the surge in tech stocks being a bubble, which prompted a drop in the firm’s share price in after-hours trading on Wednesday, and the dip after markets reopened on Thursday.

Nvidia’s latest results will be studied closely by analysts in the City of London (Photo by Yui Mok/PA Wire)

Kate Leaman, chief market analyst at AvaTrade, said: “Nvidia reported strong quarterly earnings, driven by high demand for AI chips, especially from major cloud providers like Microsoft, Google and Amazon.

“The company’s data centre sales hit record highs, positioning it well for future growth. Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang highlighted the upcoming Blackwell platform as a potential game-changer, though supply is currently lagging behind demand.

“The firm’s existing Hopper chips also remain popular as companies build AI infrastructure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Nevertheless, in spite of these positives, the AI chip manufacturer saw its share price drop nearly 7 per cent (in after-hours trading) as the revenue outlook didn’t quite meet investor expectations.

“The company’s profit margins are expected to stay high, around 75 per cent, but might dip slightly in the second half of the fiscal year.

“What’s more, although Nvidia’s revenue grew, the pace has been slowing over the past year. The company also spent $7.2bn (£5.4bn) on stock buybacks this quarter, more than double what it spent last year.

“Although Nvidia is set for future success, and is expecting big revenue from its upcoming Blackwell platform later this year, there are concerns about slowing growth, competition in China, and overall market jitters, which is affecting related stocks like AMD and Dell.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is also facing potential challenges in the form of supply constraints and high market expectations, issues investors must continue to monitor as they evolve.”

Dan Coatsworth, investment analyst at AJ Bell, said: “Nvidia managed to claw back some of the big share price losses seen in after-hours trading after its results were published. That suggests investors have taken time to consider the pros and cons of the numbers and commentary, with many deciding the AI party is far from over.”

On Wednesday, the company reported record quarterly revenue of $30bn (£22.7bn), which was up 15 per cent on the last quarter, and up 122 per cent on the same period a year ago.

Looking ahead to the next quarter, the company said it expected revenue to rise again, forecasting it to be about $32.5bn (£24.7bn).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad