NYnet delivers state-of-the-art network upgrade for North Yorkshire Police and Fire and Rescue Service

North Yorkshire Police and North Yorkshire Fire Service have completed a major digital infrastructure transformation following the successful delivery of a complex fibre connectivity programme by Harrogate-based technology firm NYnet.

Every police and fire station in North Yorkshire is now connected to NYnet’s high-capacity, secure fibre network; the same robust infrastructure already serving North Yorkshire Council, hospitals, GPs and schools, creating a unified communications system designed to support greater efficiency, responsiveness and future growth.

The project forms part of a wider strategic upgrade following the recent organisational restructure of emergency services in the region.

Lisa Stitt, Assistant Chief Officer, for North Yorkshire Policeand North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service said: “We have enjoyed working with all the team at NYnet. The planning and implementation of the complex work needed to change network provider has been extremely impressive and the transition across almost one hundred police, fire and joint sites was completed in record time. The NYnet team deserve recognition for the way in which they have been able to implement as complex a change as this while still ensuring ongoing connectivity for these critical services throughout.”

North Yorkshire Police and Fire and Rescue Services Joint Headquarters

Alastair Taylor, CEO of NYnet said: “This was one of the most complex service delivery projects we’ve undertaken to date. The scale, pace and sensitivity of the work demanded deep technical expertise, exceptional project management and continuous collaboration. I’m immensely proud of how our team delivered—combining agility and rigour to ensure a high-quality, future-proofed solution that will serve our region’s emergency services for many years to come.

“The new network not only enhances day-to-day operational efficiency but provides a scalable, resilient foundation to support the evolving needs of modern policing and fire response.”

The delivery required 117 physical site connections and involved a wide range of logistical, technical and regulatory challenges. With initial meetings taking place in October 2024 and a deadline of May 2025, NYnet project managed a tight schedule and installed both circuits between February and April, ensuring the systems were ready to go live ahead of schedule.

Alastair said NYnet’s in-house fibre installation and network engineering teams worked closely with the North Yorkshire Police project and IT teams, establishing a strong and communicative partnership from the outset. All NYnet engineers underwent full police vetting prior to attending secure and sensitive sites, ensuring full compliance with operational security standards.

Alastair Taylor, CEO of NYnet Ltd

He added: “The project required meticulous route planning for each site connection, with NYnet’s engineers identifying the most suitable installation paths through existing infrastructure wherever possible.

“Civil engineering works were carried out in collaboration with North Yorkshire Highways to enable connections through public land and we worked in close coordination with multiple stakeholders including facilities teams, estates departments, landlords and leaseholders to gain the permissions and access required for each stage of installation.”

NYnet’s project team also worked hand-in-hand with legal teams to negotiate and secure individual wayleave agreements, navigating complex property arrangements to maintain progress. Sites requiring additional precautions, such as those with asbestos risk, secure interview rooms or restricted access areas, were carefully assessed in advance through detailed surveys and pre-start meetings.

Alastair explained: “As the primary interface for all third-party supplier activity, NYnet took full responsibility for managing circuit orders, providing detailed site-specific instructions to engineers, and maintaining quality assurance throughout.