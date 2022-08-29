NYnet to create jobs as it expands gigabit fibre network to Harrogate, Skipton,and Knaresborough
Broadband infrastructure specialist NYnet plans to create jobs as it expands its gigabit fibre network to support the growth of the region’s digital economy.
NYnet started the deployment of its high speed fibre infrastructure in North Yorkshire 15 years ago and connects the majority of the county’s schools, hospitals, GPs and local authority buildings. It was also behind the recent installation of free public wi-fi in 20 towns, in partnership with North Yorkshire County Council.
The technology company’s installation team is now preparing to lay gigabit capable full fibre to a number of business parks around the county, including sites in Harrogate, Skipton, Boroughbridge, Stokesley and Knaresborough.
Alastair Taylor, who was appointed CEO of the North Yorkshire firm in January, said: “Reliable, high speed broadband connectivity to key business hubs in our region is still not a given and we want to change that by replicating the robust infrastructure we have implemented for public services to put our regional economy on a firm footing.”
NYnet employs 20 people and recently appointed Amie Muirhead to help drive business to business sales. The firm is recruiting for technical staff to service its growing network.
Mr Taylor said growth is also being achieved through strategic partnerships with local specialists, including Yorkshire cyber security experts Boxphish.
“We are also teaming up with telecoms and other technology providers to offer a wider range of services to our public and private sector customers,” he said.
“Over the years we have built this infrastructure in the ground ourselves and we maintain it in-house, which gives us a unique level of control over the service we provide, the flexibility and quality of our broadband packages and the way we support customers,” he explained.
“Creating a new corporate identity and refocusing on our core values has helped prepare us to embrace the opportunities that lie ahead and position ourselves for the next stage in the NYnet journey,” he said.
“It is an exciting time to be leading the business and I am confident our teams can make a significant and positive impact on the digital growth of our local economy in the same way we have transformed the connectivity of the healthcare and education sectors.”