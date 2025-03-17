Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

OakNorth said the move will enable it to expand its business lending throughout the United States.

CUB is a community bank based in Birmingham, Michigan, which lends to small businesses.

Launched in 2015, Manchester-based OakNorth also lends to lower mid-market businesses that are seeking to scale up.

OakNorth, a commercial digital bank which has backed multiple Yorkshire projects, has announced that it has agreed to purchase US-based Community Unity Bank. Picture By Yorkshire Post Photographer, James Hardisty. Date: 26th March 2024.

Rishi Khosla, CEO and Co-founder of OakNorth, said: "In the summer of 2023 following the collapse of several US banks which had been focused on serving the lower mid-market, we saw an opportunity to step up and do our part in helping to fill the funding gap they were experiencing.

“Over the last 18 months, we've supported businesses with their growth ambitions, providing several hundred million dollars of capital. Demand from US borrowers continues to be exceptionally strong.

“As a founder-led business built by entrepreneurs, CUB appealed to us as it shares a lot of our same values with regards to customer experience. These values are reflected in its customer feedback, as well as its strong company culture."

The acquisition, which is subject to regulatory approval, comes after OakNorth last year received authorisation from the Federal Reserve and the New York State Department of Financial Services for a new representative office in New York.

Greg Wernette, CEO of CUB, said: "Our Board, along with Founder Andy Meisner, had a vision of filling a void in the small business community and serving our customers with a personal touch and outstanding products and services.

CUB was formed by bringing together entrepreneurs from around Oakland County with diverse backgrounds to meet a growing need for small business banking.

“We are very excited to be joining forces with OakNorth to support an even greater number of US businesses together."

In 2021, OakNorth Bank provided a £2.7m loan to Scarborough Group International, used to support the development of the community stadium at Sheffield Olympic Legacy Park.