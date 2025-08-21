Oasis and Coldplay provide boost for Travelodge during challenging period

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In the six months ended 30 June 2025, Travelodge reported revenues of £471.3m, below the £486.7m recorded in the same period the year before, which it said reflected softer market demand, particularly in Greater London, and the “phasing of events” into the second half.

Travelodge said this was partially offset by the contribution from new hotels and strong growth in Spain.

Travelodge said its guests used its hotels as a base for major events such as the Six Nations Rugby, Radio One Weekend in Liverpool, the Grand National, the London Marathon, and, post-period, concerts including Oasis, Ozzy Osbourne and Black Sabbath’s “Back to the Beginning” and Coldplay’s tour.

Travelodge has reported half-year results this morning, delivering a "solid first-half" as it faced a challenging market backdrop. (Photo supplied by Travelodge)

Jo Boydell, Chief Executive of Travelodge, said: “As previously highlighted, demand was softer in the first half, particularly in Greater London, and event phasing has shifted more activity into the second half of the year.

"Profits were impacted by approximately £20m of inflationary cost increases, including around £9m from National Living Wage uplifts and additional National Insurance costs.

"Despite these headwinds, our diversified business and leisure customer base supported strong occupancy of over 82 per cent, and the performance of our Spanish business was a particular highlight, delivering strong revenue and profit growth.

“We are undertaking our largest development programme in over a decade – having opened 11 new UK hotels so far this year, with at least nine more to come in the second half, and continuing with upgrades across our estate, with approximately 65 per cent of our rooms now refitted to next generation standards.

"Alongside this, we continue to enhance our customer proposition through digital innovation and new features, including the rollout of the ‘Choose Your Room’ customer feature; our first hybrid ‘StaySmart’ hotel, which offers flexible self-serve check in options via mobile app, kiosk, or reception; and a new AI assistant, Ara – all supporting long-term growth and quality.”