Ocado delivers sales growth after attracting more shoppers with M&S food

The company, which is run as a joint venture with Marks & Spencer, said it made £2.7bn in revenues for the year to December 1, nearly 14 per cent higher than the previous year.

This was driven by a higher number of customers and average weekly orders, and a greater selection of products available to buy including M&S ranges.

It had some 1.1m active customers over the latest year, with the average value of each person’s shopping basket edging up to about £122, Ocado said.

Ocado has cheered a jump in sales as the online grocer said it attracted more customers who were shopping more frequently. (Photo by Ocado/PA Wire)

Ocado is the UK’s 10th largest supermarket, with a 1.8 per cent share of the grocery market, according to the latest review by analysts Kantar.

Tesco is the country’s largest, with a 28.5 per cent share of the market.

For the group’s final quarter, Ocado reported revenues of £715.8m, 17.5 per cent higher than the same period a year earlier.

The average selling price of each item sold remained at £2.75, it said.

It also said it enjoyed the highest level of sales over the peak Christmas trading period, with shoppers splashing out on items from the M&S party food selection like pigs in blankets, a range of cheeses, and low and no alcohol drinks.

Hannah Gibson, Ocado Retail’s chief executive, said that lowering its prices had helped attract more customers over the past year – with the online retailer promising to match prices with an equivalent order on Tesco’s website on some 10,000 products.

“2024 was a year of strong growth. In the fourth quarter, we accelerated sales again – reaching 500,000 orders per week for the first time, at the end of November,” Ms Gibson said.

“We’ve made a series of significant improvements – including making sure customers can buy all their favourite M&S products, ensuring our service is near perfect, shifting our value perceptions as customers realise how much we’ve moved on price and helping new customers discover Ocado.”

Richard Hunter, Head of Markets at interactive investor, commented: “Today’s update is a welcome relief for a group which has been subject to severe investment disappointment over recent years, with a share price boost which reflects the sheer strength and success of the grocery arm over the latest quarter.

"There are strong signs that Ocado is emerging as the fastest-growing UK grocer, following a focus on its selling prices which is having the desired effect of changing perceptions.