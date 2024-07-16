Ocado reveals interim losses have nearly halved and raises outlook for robotic warehouse arm

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The group reported a £154m pre-tax loss for the six months to June 2 against losses of £290m a year ago.

It notched up revenues of £1.54bn for the first half, boosted by a 21.8 per cent surge in its technology solutions business, which powers online grocery businesses and automated warehouses for other retailers.

Ocado retail – run as a joint venture with Marks & Spencer – saw revenues rise 11.3 per cent, helping the division swing to underlying earnings of £20.7m from a £2.5m loss a year earlier.

Online grocer Ocado has revealed interim losses nearly halved and said annual earnings for its robotic warehouse arm would be better than expected despite delays with some key contracts. (Photo by Ocado/PA Wire)

Ocado said it was on track for annual underlying earnings margins in its technology solutions business to be in the “mid-teens”, having previously guided for at least 10 per cent.

This comes in spite of some major customers – such as US grocer Kroger Co, Sobeys in Canada and Coles in Australia – slowing the rollout of automated warehouses.

Ocado’s first-half losses were also better than expected in the market.

It insisted it had a “clear road map” to deliver positive cash flow in 2025-26.

The results come a day after shares in Ocado tumbled after an analyst downgraded his outlook on the stock, saying he believed the online group may need to raise more cash.

Shares in the group are more than 45 per cent lower over the past six months.

Tim Steiner, chief executive of Ocado, said: “We have come through an unprecedented period for online grocery, with multiple years of high food inflation following a surge in demand during the pandemic.

“The global channel shift to online has now resumed and Ocado is uniquely well-positioned to take advantage of the opportunity.”

He added: “The success of our partners is our top priority, and we are focused on helping them execute their online strategies to deliver attractive returns from their investment in our technology.

“While there remains more to do, we look forward to making continued progress over the rest of the financial year and beyond.”

Richard Hunter, Head of Markets at interactive investor, commented: “There is some evidence that Ocado is finally beginning to turn its fortunes around, although in investment terms many have already left the building.”

"The group is largely driven by prospects at its Technology Solutions business as well as its joint venture retail operation with Marks & Spencer.”

He continued: "The scale and capability of the group’s cutting-edge robotic technology remains rightly much admired, but the large swathes of investment have yet to deliver profitability on anything like a sustainable basis, even if there are increasing signs of progress.