Ocado reveals plan to build third robotic warehouse in Japan as part of tie-up with Aeon
The FTSE 250 listed group – which first struck a partnership deal with Japanese retail company Aeon in 2019 – said the new site in Kuki-Miyashiro will go live in 2027.
It comes after Aeon’s first robotic warehouse opened in the Kanto region of Japan a year ago, powered by Ocado’s technology, with a second due to launch in Hachioji in 2026.
The pair plan to open further robotic warehouses across the country as Aeon expands its online grocery delivery offering.
Tim Steiner, chief executive of Ocado Group, hailed the latest announcement as an “exciting moment for Aeon and Ocado’s relationship as we deepen our already strong partnership”.
He added: “Ocado is helping Aeon Next to provide a seamless online grocery experience to customers across Tokyo.”
