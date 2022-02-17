Online grocer Ocado strikes a deal with French partner Groupe Casino for a new logistics joint venture

The group said it had signed a memorandum of understanding to extend its existing partnership with Groupe Casino, launching a tie-up that will see them offer logistics services for retailer warehouses.
This will include project management for warehouse construction and set-up, as well as the recruitment and operations management of staff at the sites.
Ocado is also set to offer its software to retailers across France as it taps into the surge in online shopping across the country.
Ocado chief executive Tim Steiner said: “The online grocery channel in France has reached an inflection point, with a huge rise in demand for compelling, affordable and efficient grocery ecommerce propositions.”
He added: “This announcement marks a deepening of the relationship between Groupe Casino and Ocado Group, and it will further support the capital light expansion of our partnership into other French regions.
“For the first time, it will also open up the whole of the French grocery market to Ocado’s solutions.”