Two Yorkshire charities have spoken to The Yorkshire Post about the government’s proposed October energy bill price cap for non-domestic customers, both with a very different view on how this will impact their business.

Fundraising manager at Thornberry Animal Sanctuary, Ged Jenkins-Omar, believes that this new price plan could significantly improve the situation for the charity especially since they were very concerned for what winter would bring following the soaring energy prices.

The cost of living crisis has left many businesses across the country struggling to keep up with costs of bills and in particular, animal charities have been overwhelmed with pets being left with them by owners who are no longer able to look after their pets due to costs of upkeep.

Three cats who were rehomed at RSPCA York, Harrogate and District branch. (Pic credit: RSPCA)

So animal charities are not only having to pay their expensive energy bills to heat their buildings for people who work there, but also to ensure their animals are keeping warm.

“As the days get colder, our animals need to keep warm, so we expected costs to skyrocket,” Mr Jenkins-Omar said.

“This help is warmly welcomed by all. It’s going to be a great help for this charity and all animals and other charities.

“We have had a tough few years but it’s great to get some of the support we need. As an animal charity, we receive no funding from the government usually, so this is a great help.

When asked whether this price plan will ease the charity’s financial struggles, he said: “Yes. We are still seeing a high number of animals coming into the charity due to the cost of living crisis.

“People are still being hit in their pockets through food, travel and other increased costs. Many of these animals come to us with health problems which need training and cost money. So we are always facing an uphill battle, but this will ease some money worries around the energy bills.”

However, there are other charities, like RSPCA York, Harrogate and District Branch, who will still be under a lot of pressure regarding energy bills amid the cost of living crisis as they are on a fixed tariff which will be coming to an end soon.

Branch manager at the charity, Peter Gorbert, said: “The short answer is that this won’t really help us. We’re lucky to already be on a fixed tariff, which unfortunately enough comes to an end right as this six month scheme finishes.

“Large charities like ourselves plan a year in advance, so we’re going to be entering a budgeting process with the big unknown of what is going to happen to bills once this government support ends in March.

“Will there be another scheme? Will bills shoot up even higher? We’re just going to have to cross our fingers and see.

“What I do know is that these energy price increases are going to hit hard for places with large buildings that they need to heat like animal shelters, community centres, hospices and schools.

“The scheme is going to give some relief for charities this winter though, and ultimately that is a good thing. However, bills for everyone have still gone up.

“These caps are the difference between the bills being hard to pay and impossible to pay. Charities like ourselves rely on our funding coming from members of the public, who will have less money to give at a time when our need for donations has never been higher.