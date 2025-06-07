Oddfellows Hall: 'Dangerous' former Yorkshire pub which dates to 1916 could be demolished if plans approved
An application has been made to demolish a former Yorkshire pub.
If work is approved developers hope it will commence on July 1, 2025.
The ‘restoration’ of the site has been stated as to clear and install a security fence.
The pub on Richardshaw Lane dates back to 1916.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.