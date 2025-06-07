Oddfellows Hall: 'Dangerous' former Yorkshire pub which dates to 1916 could be demolished if plans approved

By Daniel Sheridan
Published 7th Jun 2025, 10:56 BST
Updated 7th Jun 2025, 11:05 BST
An application has been made to demolish a former Yorkshire pub.

Applicant Verma Developments said the Oddfellows Hall site in Pudsey, Leeds is ‘dangerous’.

If work is approved developers hope it will commence on July 1, 2025.

The ‘restoration’ of the site has been stated as to clear and install a security fence.

The pub on Richardshaw Lane dates back to 1916.

Related topics:YorkshireLeedsPudsey

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice