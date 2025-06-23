Oddfellows Hall: Plans to knock down Pudsey pub which dates back to 1916 refused by officials

Plans to knock down a former pub in Pudsey have been refused by council officials.

Applicant Verma Developments said the Oddfellows Hall site in Pudsey, Leeds is ‘dangerous’.

The pub on Richardshaw Lane dates back to 1916.

The ‘restoration’ of the site had been stated as to clear and install a security fence.

If work was approved developers hoped it would commence on July 1, 2025.

However, plans have been knocked back by officials at Leeds Council.

A council report stated: “The application fails to provide any evidence to support the assertion that the buildings are unsafe and dangerous structures and the buildings were last used as a drinking establishment (and incidental use to that) within the former A4 Use Class.”