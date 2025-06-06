ODEON Luxe: Cinema with 11 screens, VIP beds and selfie station to open in Middlesbrough

ODEON, the UK’s largest cinema chain, is opening an ODEON Luxe in Middlesbrough on June 10.
Greg Wright
By Greg Wright

Deputy Business Editor

Published 6th Jun 2025, 12:34 BST

The ODEON Luxe will have 11 screens and more than 1,000 seats. It will feature a combination of luxury reclining seats, with three times the standard legroom, and VIP Beds in selected screens.

The cinema will also have an ODEON selfie station, providing guests with the chance to enjoy a “photobooth experience” during their visit. The cinema will create 31 jobs following phase one of its development, with more to follow after phase two, which will include IMAX and ODEON’s Luxe Suite concept.

A spokesman said upcoming releases include DreamWorks Animation’s How To Train Your Dragon and Lionsgate’s Ballerina. They will join the likes of Mission Impossible – The Final Reckoning and Disney’s live action adaptation of Lilo & Stitch among the list of films to be screened at the new cinema.

ODEON, the UK’s largest cinema chain, has announced that the new ODEON Luxe Middlesbrough will officially open its doors to guests on Tuesday 10 June. (Photo supplied by Odeon)ODEON, the UK’s largest cinema chain, has announced that the new ODEON Luxe Middlesbrough will officially open its doors to guests on Tuesday 10 June. (Photo supplied by Odeon)
Suzie Welch, Managing Director UK&I at ODEON, said: “We’re excited to be opening ODEON LUXE Middlesborough and cannot wait to welcome guests through the doors of the cinema to enjoy our ultimate big screen experience for themselves.”

"We are proud to be joining the Middlesbrough community and look forward to welcoming guests.”

