Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The number, recorded from June to August, were boosted by blockbusters Jurassic World: Rebirth, Superman, The Fantastic Four: First Steps and How To Train Your Dragon, which were each seen by more than half a million guests at the UK’s largest cinema chain.

The company said the figures came “despite the warm weather and a full programme of sports”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Suzie Welch, managing director UK&I at Odeon, said: “This has been a fantastic summer of cinema where variety ruled – families, action fans, superhero devotees and animation lovers were all catered for on the big screen.

Odeon's Middlesbrough Luxe Suite, which was opened earlier this year.

“The cinema continued to be a favourite way to spend time together come rain or shine, alongside a summer of sport.

We are now excited about the slate line-up this autumn and into the festive season – including Wicked: For Good, Avatar: Fire And Ash and One Battle After Another – and we can’t wait to welcome guests back for more unforgettable big screen moments."

Nearly one million guests also opted for Odeon’s premium large formats – IMAX, iSense and XL, when using the cinema.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The firm’s Odeon Extras Plus loyalty programme also now holds more than 250,000 members.

The chain’s Northampton and Middlesbrough venues were both opened this summer.

The company also opeates venuesin Sheffield, Leeds and Harrogate.

Odeon first began work on the Middlesbrough venue in March this year, before it opened in summer. It came after the site was let go by Cineworld in January.

Cineworld had closed the site down as part of a company-wide restructuring plan.