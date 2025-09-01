Odeon: New Yorkshire venue helps to boost cinema chain's summer footfall

Cinema chain Odeon has announced that it welcomed over seven million guests to its cinemas during the summer, with over 100,000 customers visiting its recently opened Middlesbrough and Northampton Luxe venues.
By Michael Crossland

Published 1st Sep 2025, 16:45 BST

The number, recorded from June to August, were boosted by blockbusters Jurassic World: Rebirth, Superman, The Fantastic Four: First Steps and How To Train Your Dragon, which were each seen by more than half a million guests at the UK’s largest cinema chain.

The company said the figures came “despite the warm weather and a full programme of sports”.

Suzie Welch, managing director UK&I at Odeon, said: “This has been a fantastic summer of cinema where variety ruled – families, action fans, superhero devotees and animation lovers were all catered for on the big screen.

Odeon's Middlesbrough Luxe Suite, which was opened earlier this year.placeholder image
Odeon's Middlesbrough Luxe Suite, which was opened earlier this year.

“The cinema continued to be a favourite way to spend time together come rain or shine, alongside a summer of sport.

We are now excited about the slate line-up this autumn and into the festive season – including Wicked: For Good, Avatar: Fire And Ash and One Battle After Another – and we can’t wait to welcome guests back for more unforgettable big screen moments."

Nearly one million guests also opted for Odeon’s premium large formats – IMAX, iSense and XL, when using the cinema.

The firm’s Odeon Extras Plus loyalty programme also now holds more than 250,000 members.

The chain’s Northampton and Middlesbrough venues were both opened this summer.

The company also opeates venuesin Sheffield, Leeds and Harrogate.

Odeon first began work on the Middlesbrough venue in March this year, before it opened in summer. It came after the site was let go by Cineworld in January.

Cineworld had closed the site down as part of a company-wide restructuring plan.

Odeon taking over the location marked a return to Middlesbrough for the company after a 20-year absence.

