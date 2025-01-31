Odsal Stadium: Lease of famous ground is sold to Bradford Bulls

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The deal was brokered by global property consultancy Knight Frank.

Lawyers have now finalised the details of the 150-year-old lease, which is owned by Bradford Council.

Opened in 1934, Odsal is a multi-purpose sports stadium which is the home of Odsal Motorsport, as well as the Bradford Bulls.

The Rugby Football League Ltd (RFL) sold the lease to the Bradford Bulls, having owned it for the past 12 years and having paid the council a peppercorn rent.

Jonathan Hyland of the Leeds office of Knight Frank commented: “We have now completed this complex and important deal. Lawyers have worked forensically through the final details to ensure each party was happy and a satisfactory decision was reached. The RFL was keen to sell the lease and the Bulls were keen to gain more autonomy and control over their ground, so the deal suited both parties.

“When we first announced that the Odsal lease was up for sale last October, there was a good deal of interest, which wasn’t surprising, since this was an opportunity to acquire one of the most famous sporting stadia in Yorkshire. Odsal has a wonderful history and is one of the jewels in the crown of the city of Bradford.”

