Off-licence facing objections to plans to extend opening times to 24 hours a day

An off-licence is facing objections to plans to extend its opening times to 24 hours a day.

Fears have been raised over the potential for public nuisance if Booze Bin 77 in Hyde Park is allowed round-the-clock opening.

The premises on Brudnell Grove currently opens until 11pm, Monday to Saturday, and 10.30pm on Sundays.

Ward councillors, Labour MP Alex Sobel and people living nearby are among those who objected.

Booze Bin 77, Hyde Park. Google image.

In a letter one of the objectors said: “There are no 24-hour off-licences in this vicinity, meaning it would become the go-to place for night-time street drinkers.

“In such a residential area this would be inappropriate due to noise and vehicle movement.”

Labour councillors Abdul Hannan and Jonathan Pryor objected, along with Green Party member Tim Goodall.

They said: “This proposal would lead to additional anti-social behaviour, noise nuisance and potential safeguarding concerns with people hanging around.”

In a licence application the premises operators said the shop was monitored by CCTV and police would be notified of any criminal incidents.

They said: “It is my responsibility to ensure that my licensed premises is safe for the public and staff for the activities taking place, both inside and outside the premises.”

West Yorkshire Police said complaints were already being made over drink-related nuisance behaviour in the area.

They said: “Residents are a mix of students, older retired people as well as families and other sectors of the community who are already extremely distressed at the level of noise, drinking culture and alcohol related anti-social behaviour.”

Licensing reports said the community was subject to a Public Spaces Protection Order, and designated by the council as suffering from a high concentration of alcohol outlets.