Office technology business Spectrum provides jobs boost for East Yorkshire as it aims to double in size over next three years

The rebranding is a major element of Spectrum’s digital-led growth plans, which includes a target to more than double the size of the £10m turnover business over the next three years.

A spokesman said: “The award-winning company, based at Bridgehead business park in Hessle, plans to grow all facets of the business, including its market-leading print services and products. However, the trajectory of digital growth is forecast to be the steepest as customers embrace technology and adapt to the transformed, post-pandemic business environment.”

Spectrum has expanded its team to supports its growth, employing 15 new members of staff over the past year, including a head of digital solutions to drive forward its digital strategy.

Spectrum is also hiring a further 12 recruits to its Spectrum Campus training programme as it continues to invest in new talent.

Spectrum Managing Director Rob Cavill said: “This is an incredibly exciting time, with so many opportunities for us to grow the business.

“The rebrand is a key element of our strategy. We’ve used Spectrum as the shorthand for the business for many years anyway and the new brand removes any potential confusion as to what we are and what we do.

“We provide our customers with highly-efficient print and information management services and help them to maximise the benefits of digital technology and automation.”

Spectrum’s clients include UK domestic boiler market leader Ideal Heating and fuel-to-shipping business Rix Group.

The rebrand is also being promoted with the launch of a mini-film, “Spectrum Saves Christmas”, illustrating how Spectrum reduces or eliminates time-consuming manual processes to make operations more efficient and productive.