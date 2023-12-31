Offsite manufacturer Premier Modular has provided approximately one million sq ft of modular buildings in 2023, the equivalent of 18 York Minsters or 12 football pitches.

Highlights from the Hull-based company’s permanent and rental portfolio include the Paper Yard building at Canada Water, London, which formed the second phase of British Land’s STEM Innovation Hub, the new permanent engineering block for Leeds City College’s Printworks Campus, and the start of UK’s first modular barn theatre for Maidstone Hospital’s orthopaedic ward.

Looking ahead, the company said the offsite manufacturing sector is expected to continue to grow in 2024, reaching a worth of around £17.5bn by 2027, with the modular market alone forecast to reach £7bn.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

David Harris, chief executive of Premier Modular, said: “This year has seen unprecedented success for the modular construction sector and we have built on this momentum at Premier to grow.

Leeds City College's Printworks Campus modular engineering facility, opened in June 2023. Picture supplied by Premier Modular

"Our expansion plans for Northern Europe are firmly underway, as are our continued investment and growth of our Net Zero Buildings business.

“Innovation has not been short at Premier, which is exemplified in our partnership with Maidstone Hospital to build the first modular barn theatre for its orthopaedic ward.”