Premier Modular in East Yorkshire acquires NetZero Buildings

David Harris: “We see fantastic synergies and potential for collaboration between our two businesses."

NetZero Buildings and Premier Modular, which is based in East Yorkshire are both part of Cabot Square’s private equity portfolio.

NetZero Buildings specialises in the design, manufacture and delivery of energy-efficient school buildings. The offsite manufacturer and leasing specialist has a number of flagship low carbon education schemes currently underway following its success on the multi-billion pound Department for Education MMC1 framework. These include a £10.7m, 140-place scheme for the new Treetops Free School in Essex.

Premier is on track to increase turnover from £65m in 2020 to more than £100m this year.

David Harris, managing director of Premier Modular, said: “We see fantastic synergies and potential for collaboration between our two businesses. Premier offers new routes to market for NetZero Buildings and the opportunity to deliver their innovative building solutions to new customer segments in addition to their strong presence in the education sector.

“The NetZero team brings tremendous expertise in sustainable building solutions which will supercharge our strategy for Premier to become a market leader in the delivery of low carbon buildings to the benefit our customers and the communities in which we live and work.”

Mr Harris added: “The acquisition will further strengthen our position in the education sector and expands our range of offsite building systems to give us even more design flexibility and the opportunity for hybrid construction solutions to meet customer requirements.”

Premier Modular was established in 1956 and is based in East Yorkshire where it has five factories on a 22-acre site.

---

