Ofgem approves a £3.4bn electricity 'super highway' between Scotland and England

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 500-kilometre Eastern Green Link 2 project will stretch from Aberdeenshire to North Yorkshire and will transport vast amounts of renewable energy between Scotland and England.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The joint venture between Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks and National Grid is part of a push to modernise the electricity grid to deal with greater demands placed on it by the clean power transition.

Jonathan Brearley, Ofgem chief executive, said: “Ofgem is fully committed to supporting the Government to meet its aims of getting clean power by 2030.

The joint venture between Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks and National Grid is part of a push to modernise the electricity grid to deal with greater demands placed on it by the green transition. (Photo by Peter Byrne/PA Wire)

“Today’s announcement is a further step in putting the regulatory systems and processes in place to speed up network regulation to achieve its aim.”