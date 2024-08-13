Ofgem approves a £3.4bn electricity 'super highway' between Scotland and England
The 500-kilometre Eastern Green Link 2 project will stretch from Aberdeenshire to North Yorkshire and will transport vast amounts of renewable energy between Scotland and England.
The joint venture between Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks and National Grid is part of a push to modernise the electricity grid to deal with greater demands placed on it by the clean power transition.
Jonathan Brearley, Ofgem chief executive, said: “Ofgem is fully committed to supporting the Government to meet its aims of getting clean power by 2030.
“Today’s announcement is a further step in putting the regulatory systems and processes in place to speed up network regulation to achieve its aim.”
EGL2 will deliver a high voltage electricity ‘superhighway’ cable link between Peterhead in Aberdeenshire and a new converter station at Drax in North Yorkshire.
