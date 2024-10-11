Oil giant BP’s refining business sees lower margins as global oil demand stalls

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The oil major said it also expects oil trading to be “weak” for the three months to the end of September, in a trading statement for investors.

BP follows Shell in reporting a drop in margins after the companies’ refining businesses suffered a downturn in global demand recently across both consumer and industrial sectors.

Economic slowdowns in major economies including China, along with a growth in electric car sales, have contributed to the fall.

BP expects a slump in refining margins to take a 400 million dollar (£306 million) to 600 million dollar (£459 million) chunk out of its third-quarter profit. (Photo by Ian West/PA Wire)

Refiners have enjoyed bumper profits driven by supply shortages caused partly by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

BP and Shell’s US rival Exxon Mobil also flagged last week that lower oil prices and refining margins in the most recent quarter will likely hit its profits for the period.

It comes after a period when oil prices fell significantly this year, with Brent crude futures prices tumbling by more than one-sixth during the third quarter.

The figures do not cover the price rises in recent weeks, which have been driven by renewed military clashes between Israel and Iran, prompting concerns around supply from the Middle East.

BP said its oil production and operations business would also be impacted by lower prices, to the tune of about $100m (£76m) to $300m (£229m).

The drop reflects “the impact of price lags on BP’s production in the Gulf of Mexico and the United Arab Emirates”, it said.

However, the company upgraded its upstream production guidance for the third quarter, saying it will now be broadly flat versus the previous three months rather than lower.

Third quarter net debt is forecast to rise, partly as a result of the weaker margins and by about one billion dollars-worth of divestment proceeds into the fourth quarter, it said.

Dan Coatsworth, investment analyst at AJ Bell, said: “Just as Shell did a few days ago, BP has warned about pressure on refining margins amid an uncertain economic backdrop and with increased capacity coming on stream.

“This statement covers a period when oil prices fell, although the recent turmoil in the Middle East has seen crude recover and, assuming this holds, that may be reflected in BP’s performance for the final three months of the year.

“BP’s borrowing pile is expected to be higher, partly thanks to the weak performance from its refining arm, but also due to the timing of divestments being pushed into the fourth quarter. However, the increase in debt levels is unlikely to provoke anything other than modest disquiet.

“This brief teaser comes ahead of the third-quarter numbers in full on 29 October when BP will be expected to address reports it is abandoning plans to cut its oil and gas output by a quarter by 2030.