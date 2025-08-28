Olympian Ed Clancy to be honoured at Yorkshire Business Awards

Olympic champion Ed Clancy OBE is to be honoured at a business awards ceremony which supports disadvantaged children in Yorkshire.
Greg Wright
By Greg Wright

Deputy Business Editor

Published 28th Aug 2025, 10:49 BST
Updated 28th Aug 2025, 11:03 BST

Team Pursuit cyclist Mr Clancy, who won gold medals at three consecutive Olympic games and is the South Yorkshire Active Travel Commissioner, will receive the Yorkshire Legend Award at The Yorkshire Business Awards in Leeds.

Held at the Queens Hotel on Friday 5 December 2025, the event is expected to welcome more than 400 regional business leaders to support Yorkshire Children’s Charity.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokesman said: “The awards have previously raised more than £180,000 for Yorkshire Children’s Charity, and this year aims to surpass that figure, supporting children living at a disadvantage across Yorkshire.” The Yorkshire Post is one of the sponsors of the event. Tickets are available: https://www.yorkshirechildrenscharity.org/yorkshire-childrens-charity/events/yorkshire-childrens-charity-events-the-yorkshires-business-awards/

Related topics:YorkshireLeedsQueens HotelTicketsYorkshire Post
News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice