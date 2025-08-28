Olympian Ed Clancy to be honoured at Yorkshire Business Awards

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Team Pursuit cyclist Mr Clancy, who won gold medals at three consecutive Olympic games and is the South Yorkshire Active Travel Commissioner, will receive the Yorkshire Legend Award at The Yorkshire Business Awards in Leeds.

Held at the Queens Hotel on Friday 5 December 2025, the event is expected to welcome more than 400 regional business leaders to support Yorkshire Children’s Charity.

