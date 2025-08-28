Olympian Ed Clancy to be honoured at Yorkshire Business Awards
Team Pursuit cyclist Mr Clancy, who won gold medals at three consecutive Olympic games and is the South Yorkshire Active Travel Commissioner, will receive the Yorkshire Legend Award at The Yorkshire Business Awards in Leeds.
Held at the Queens Hotel on Friday 5 December 2025, the event is expected to welcome more than 400 regional business leaders to support Yorkshire Children’s Charity.
A spokesman said: “The awards have previously raised more than £180,000 for Yorkshire Children’s Charity, and this year aims to surpass that figure, supporting children living at a disadvantage across Yorkshire.” The Yorkshire Post is one of the sponsors of the event. Tickets are available: https://www.yorkshirechildrenscharity.org/yorkshire-childrens-charity/events/yorkshire-childrens-charity-events-the-yorkshires-business-awards/