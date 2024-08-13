Olympians show entrepreneurs the value of having a coach in your corner: Phil Fraser

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Have you noticed that every medal winner, indeed every performer, will go and embrace their coach after their performance?

Post-event interviews will almost always include athletes offering thanks and appreciation to their coach, and support team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the top tier of sport, and indeed just about any sort of endeavour, you’ll find that the top performers have coaches, and a support team. In fact, it would be weird if we heard of an Olympian on track or field who didn’t have one.

Simone Biles of Team United States reacts with her coach Laurent Landi after finishing her routine on the uneven bars during the Artistic Gymnastics Women's Qualification on day two of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena on July 28, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

And yet, in the world of business, business owners with coaches seemingly are the exception. And if they have, they very rarely shout about it.

It turns out that the business owners with the potential to benefit the most from a coach are often the most hesitant precisely because of what having a coach brings with it; talking about our challenges, identifying weaknesses, setting goals, acknowledging that we can get better, taking on extra responsibility, opening up to accountability and even letting go.

And yet business owners seemingly don’t readily take on a coach. It might be because having a coach might be interpreted as a sign of weakness. And what if we acknowledge our challenges but fail to overcome them? It could also be that we don’t want to cause change to happen, are safe in our status quo, or even that we’re worried that we ourselves will change. The cost of a coach and the time it will take up are simply red herrings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Poor excuses to avoid something difficult, even though long term it will be beneficial to us, and our businesses.

By the nature of being a business owner, you have an ego. At some point, usually just before you set up your business, you thought ‘I can do better than what’s already out there’. And so, paying for a coach, for something that’s hard to measure, which might be socially awkward, to get better at something that feels OK as it is, combined with a natural hesitancy to ask for help and that ego, it’s a wonder any business owner has a coach.

If you are a business owner, irrelevant of the stage you’re at, I would always suggest you get yourself an external, experienced pair of eyes and ears to work alongside you and to develop your performance, just like our Olympic athletes. Their title doesn’t even have to be ‘coach’.

You’ll then have someone to download on, someone to look from the outside in at your issues, someone who has been there, done that and has experienced the same things. Someone who is impartial and confidential. Someone who will reduce those mountainous problems to surmountable molehills. They’ll also be an accountability partner, as well as a Sounding Board and a mentor. And a coach.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

How would you feel if you had all of those in your corner? Like an Olympic champion that can take on everyone and everything?

As I say to all my clients, ‘It doesn’t need to be lonely at the top’.