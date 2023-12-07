An ambitious city centre office development which is expected to be a catalyst for further development has completed and contracts have been exchanged with a ‘high-profile’ tenant.

Developer Muse, which worked in partnership with Bradford Council, said the 56,403 sq ft scheme, the city’s first office building in 20 years, was delivered on schedule. It added that this was a ‘major feat’ for a building of this scale in a prominent and extremely tight city centre location.

Simon Dew, development director at Muse, said: “One City Park will be a catalyst for further investment in the city and signifies a newfound confidence in its commercial centre that will attract future big-name businesses.

"The project also demonstrates a very successful public/private partnership that will reap long-term benefits by providing incredible job opportunities for the younger, growing, population in the city.”

One City Park in Bradford has completed and contracts have been exchanged with a ‘high profile’ tenant to be announcing in the next few weeks. Picture: Joel Chester Fildes

The project is the first large capital development to complete in the city, ahead of the £23m Darley Street market scheme set to open next year, as well as Bradford Live – the former Odeon cinema – which is currently undergoing its own multi-million-pound transformation.

The city has also committed to a Walking and Cycling Improvements Scheme that is set to transform the way people get around the city centre.

The £43m scheme includes the pedestrianisation and landscaping of a number of city centre streets and re-routing some buses – all aimed at creating a healthier, safer and more attractive place in which to live, work and visit.

Coun Alex Ross-Shaw, Bradford Council’s executive member of regeneration, planning and transport, said: “We already have a talented and ambitious workforce and we’re now providing the highest spec’ office space for businesses who are serious about making their mark in the North.

"This is an exciting time for Bradford and the completion of One City Park is just the beginning of the commercial transformation that is taking place here.”

One City Park, built by Caddick Construction, launched to market last year and is represented by commercial agents Knight Frank and Colliers. It features five floors of workspace and a roof terrace, flexible floor plans that can adapted to accommodate more agile working practices as well as promote wellbeing.

It is designed to suit a range of businesses from home grown starts-up and SMEs, through to larger organisations and multi-national occupiers.

Eamon Fox, partner and head of office agency at Knight Frank in Leeds said: “Securing a high-profile occupier for the building – which we look forward to announcing very soon – shows that the office is very much part of our future working lives.

"Our own research suggests that workplaces designed and delivered must be dynamic and able to reflect emerging workstyles and a renewed purpose for the office.”