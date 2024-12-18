One for the City: Leeds businesses provide funding for pioneering Speak Up project

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One for the City (OTFC) gives money via Leeds Community Foundation. It has now announced its first grant fund to GIPSIL in Gipton, Leeds.

Seed funding will enable GIPSIL, which works with children, young people and families in disadvantaged areas, to develop and run the Speak Up Voice and Influence Group. The programme, which now has funding for two years, is designed to build the confidence of young people and support their mental health.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are incredibly proud to support GIPSIL and this vital project,” said Mike Quate, one of the founders of One for the City.

One For the City members Mike Quate (byDiffusion), Katherine Megson (Bruntwood , Dave Sankey (Glean), Sam Raife (Brand Ambition), Guy Utley (Tall Agency), Rachel Smith (RSL Finance)

“It’s inspiring to see young people taking the lead in shaping their own futures. Speak Up embodies everything we believe in at One for the City: transformative impact, community engagement, and the power of collaboration.”

Ex England and Leeds Rhinos player, Jamie Peacock MBE, is a member and ambassador of One for the City.

He said: “This is an awesome project and is right up my street of values and interests”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “We all need help along the way. I’m grateful for all the support I’ve had over time, and I really believe that if we can all give a little we can change a lot. This is why I love the concept of One for the City.”

The Speak Up project has its roots in the #SpeakUpLeeds campaign, launched in October 2022 by Marvina Newton, co-founder of Black Lives Matter Leeds.

That campaign harnessed cultural pride, leadership development, and community engagement to foster resilience and equity.

Building on its success, GIPSIL has worked closely with cross-sector partners to create the Speak Up Voice and Influence Group, which is driven by young people and designed to shape programme delivery for future cohorts, extending out beyond young black boys as the focus.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad