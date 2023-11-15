One For The City: Support grows for unique charity scheme among Leeds business figures

An initiative to encourage Leeds businesses to pledge one per cent of their revenue or profits to help local charities has now signed up 15 companies.

The One For The City scheme aims to attract 100 local businesses to the programme in the next five years, with donations going to the Leeds Community Foundation to share out amongst charitable organisations and projects.

Former Leeds Rhinos player Jamie Peacock is an ambassador for the scheme, with his Building Champions mentoring programme among the organisations signed up to it.

He said: “I have a deep passion for the city of Leeds, which I grew up in. I signed up to give back one per cent of my revenue every year to the charity, so that it can be spent wisely in the city on local causes that raise people out of poverty.”

Other companies involved so far are byDiffusion, Tall Agency, Only The Kind Media, Brand Ambition, Alt Legal, Feature Media, WRK Digital, Transition Partners, Vida and Think For Wellbeing. Present Works, Glean, Feature Media and Mark Metcalfe are also supporters.

Sat Mann, cofounder at ByDiffusion and one of One For The City’s founding members, says: "It's our collective responsibility to give back and support those who need it most. Within just a mile of Leeds city centre, there are people and charities that desperately need the business community’s support.”

Anna Ashford from ALT Legal said: “I’m thrilled to be part of One For The City, working together with other Leeds companies on this pledge. Giving one per cent of revenue or profit demonstrates how business can be a force for good and have a meaningful impact on those who need it most in our community.”