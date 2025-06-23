One Health Group boss hails 'exceptional year' as Sheffield firm sees patient referrals, revenues and profits rise

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The company provides NHS-funded medical procedures for referred patients and recorded a 23 per cent increase in turnover to £28.4m in the year to March 31, 2025. EBITDA profits were up 33 per cent to £2.02m, while underlying adjusted earnings per share of 13.75p represented a 185 per cent increase on the previous 12 months.

One Health had 28 per cent more NHS patient referrals, treating more than 17,000 people in the last year.

CEO Adam Binns said: “The whole team have delivered an exceptional year with multiple records established in key operational and financial measures across the organisation.

Adam Binns has hailed the latest results for One Health Group

"In addition to a significant uplift in direct referrals from NHS patients exercising their statutory right to choose One Health as their provider of care through 'Patient Choice' after visiting their GP, we have continued to support five individual NHS Trusts' with their internal patient waiting lists, further reducing the pressure on the NHS.

"Amongst several highlights in the year was a successful listing on AIM in March raising £7.8 million, with net proceeds to the group of £5.6 million and £2.2 million gross proceeds to selling shareholders. This funding will be used to develop our first surgical hub, a key part of our mid to long term growth strategy to deliver strategic surgical capacity growth in underserved areas, with planning feedback expected shortly.

"We have delivered a strong performance in all our three drivers of growth; more patients, more operating theatre capacity and a record number of new surgeons applying to provide their services to the group. This has enabled us to provide our services to a wider community of NHS patients.

"Finally, and importantly, key to our continued development is the investment in our people to ensure we continue to attract and retain the best talent, whilst focussing on nurturing and developing the expertise within the One Health team to support robust, clinically safe growth.

"Given the considerable progress made over the last year, One Health is well placed to support the increasing demands of NHS commissioners and NHS patients through the delivery of fast, free, local healthcare.

"Activity into Q1 26 has remained strong and we look forward to the future with confidence, as our business model which has been providing care, free at the point of delivery to NHS patients for over 20 years, continues to grow."