Joining the firm as project director and chief operating officer, and in doing so taking his first steps into the healthcare sector, it would take only a year and a half for Binns to become chief executive of the group.

Under Binns’s leadership, the firm last year posted revenue of £23.3m, up 14 per cent from the year before, as well as pre-tax profits of £1.1m, up from £60,000 in 2023.

Though Binns has described his seven years with One Health Group as “a whirlwind in some respects”, he believes his knack for being able to find and develop untapped talent is what has helped the firm to thrive.

Adam Binns

“Talent development is one of my biggest strengths,” says Binns, speaking to The Yorkshire Post.

“I’ve always had a management style where I encourage people. I let them make mistakes in a safe environment, and then let them learn from them.

"More importantly, I let them do what they want to do, delegate quite a lot, and leave them to it. I make sure to give people a lot of autonomy.

“It doesn't always work, but when it does, by gum it's satisfying.

Adam Binns has said the AIM listing is a 'pivotal' moment for the company

"I think a lot of people thrive in the environment when they can say: ‘I'm trusted, and I've been told I'm good at what I do, I'm getting great feedback, so I’ll do some more of that because I quite like it.’”

Founded in the early 2000s by former orthopaedic consultant surgeon and now chairman, Derek Bickerstaff, One Health Group is an independent healthcare firm which works with the NHS to provide care in Orthopaedics, Spinal, General Surgery and Gynaecology.

Services from One Health are provided principally through the NHS, working through referrals, with the firm treating approximately 12,000 new patients each year. The company works with subcontracted NHS surgeons and anesthetists across various specialties, with around 50 staff working at its Sheffield head office.

On March 20 this year, the company completed the final stage of one of its biggest developments in Binns’s tenure, as it moved from listing on Acquis to AIM.

Described by Binns as a “pivotal step” for the firm, the move also coincided with the company announcing a successful capital raising of approximately £7.8m.

“We initially chose Acquis because it was cheaper, easier and quicker,” explains Binns.

“But what we realised over the past two years is that a number of investors won’t deal on Acquis.

“So we’ve done the AIM listing, and we’ve linked it with a placing, which has been very successful for us, and that now lets us move to the next stage of business development.”

One Health Group’s next stage of business development will see it step into creating surgical hubs which it will own and operate from.

The hubs will be based around a single operating theatre with 12 ensuite bedrooms, and aim to do six major procedures a day, undertaking only hip replacements, knee replacements and simple spinal surgery.

The hubs will mark a major shift for the firm, away from its current model of using existing hospital sites.

One Health Group will use the money from its recent placing to create the first of these hubs, which it expects to deliver between £6m to £9m of revenue per year, becoming earnings enhancing in its first full year of operation.

“We know for a fact that with the work we’re putting through hospitals today, we haven't got enough capacity, so we’re going to create our own,” says Binns.

“The hubs will be in deprived parts of the UK. It's in parts of the country where there's no supply, no independent hospital, no NHS trust, and where there is no surgery capacity. That's where we’ll drop them. We go where the demand is.

“The important message as well is that we're not trying to compete with independent providers. We work entirely through NHS activity, there is no private and no self pay.

“If we get this model right, and we will get it right, because we’ve got an excellent team working around us, we’ll do 1,500 procedures a year through one site. That is a significant number of hips, knees and spines, which take a good number off the current waiting lists.”

One Health Group has previously stated that it saw a rise in patient referrals due to high waiting lists within the NHS.

The group delivered 19,674 consultations during the six months ending 30 September 2024 – an increase of 29 per cent on the first half of the year – and carried out surgical procedures on 3,427 NHS patients through nine hospitals, a 14 per cent increase on the previous six months.

It also received 7,857 new patient referrals, an increase of 29 per cent and a new record for the firm.

At the end of last year, the number of people waiting for NHS treatment reached 7.57 million.

Looking back on where he started in the business, Binns still remembers being impressed from the outset, and still believes one of his best contributions was to help untapped talent rise through the company.

“I remember when I first went for an interview, I was very surprised to be met by the entire board when I walked in. Seven of them interviewed me, and that in itself demonstrated how serious they were about it all.

“I found the business model fascinating. It was fairly small at the time, turning over around £14m, but with huge potential.

“Its been a very quick seven years for me, and it's been quite a whirlwind in some respects, but I think from the outset there was a lot of untapped talent in the business, and some really talented people that could be brought up.