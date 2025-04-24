One Health Group reports full year revenue jump of 22 per cent to £28m

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One Health said its financial results for the year ended March 31 2025 are expected to be in line with market expectations with full year revenue of approximately £28m, which is an increase of more than 22 per cent.

The group, which is an independent provider of NHS-funded medical procedures, also revealed that its FY25 (full year 2025) underlying EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation) is expected to be in line with current market expectations.

The group said it had maintained the strong momentum established in the first half of the year, delivering a 28 per cent increase in new NHS patient referrals to 17,020 for the year, which is a new record.

A total of 80 NHS Consultants provided their services to the group over the year, which is an increase of 27 per cent, One Health said in the statement.

In the statement, One Health said contracts had been exchanged to purchase land at a site in the North of England for the construction of its first Surgical Hub which is expected to deliver “significant additional operating capacity” in 2026.

A total of 80 NHS Consultants provided their services to the group over the year, which is an increase of 27 per cent, One Health said in the statement.

Over the year, the group introduced urology to the range of procedures it provides, enabling it to support a wider population of NHS patients.

Adam Binns, Chief Executive Officer, said: “We are very pleased with the performance of the business over the last twelve months and delighted to have raised £7.8 million on our admission to AIM to support the development of our first surgical hub and welcome new investors onto the share register.

"Organic growth in advance of the hub being completed remains strong, with One Health Group continuing to perform well over the second half of the financial year, well ahead of last year, and setting another new record for new NHS patients choosing One Health through Patient Choice.

"In addition, we have continued to support local NHS Trusts with their internal patient waiting lists, further reducing the pressure on the NHS and generating a new revenue stream for the company. The record number of new surgeons applying to provide their services to the group is testament to the benefits that the group provides to the wider community of NHS patients.

“We look forward to the future with confidence, as our business model for providing surgical care, free at the point of delivery, becomes more widely adopted to reduce the pressure of waiting lists, expanding our support of the NHS through Patient Choice.”