One Health: Sheffield independent healthcare provider raises almost £8m towards new surgical hub
The company, which provides NHS-funded medical procedures, announced it has completed a successful capital raise of around £7.8m before expenses from a combination of investors, a retail share offer and an open offer priced at 180p per ordinary share.
One Health has moved from the Aquis Stock Exchange to be listed on AIM, with 13.7m ordinary shares at 0.5p each admitted to the latter.
A statement said: “The net proceeds from the capital raising will be used primarily to fund (alongside existing cash) the Company's first owned surgical hub through to operation.
"The surgical hub is expected to be operational within one year of construction starting and deliver between £6 million to £9 million of revenue per annum and is anticipated to be earnings enhancing in its first full year of operation.”
Adam Binns, Chief Executive Officer of One Health, said: "I am delighted to announce One Health's admission to AIM.
"This is a pivotal step in advancing our mission to provide NHS-aligned healthcare through patient choice and our scalable surgical hubs and patient centric service.
"This milestone, bolstered by a successful capital raising and strong institutional investor confidence, will enable strategic expansion while maintaining our commitment to reducing patient waiting times and delivering clinical excellence with sustainable growth.
"I extend my gratitude to our team, advisers, and shareholders for their support as we commence our next chapter supported by our listing on AIM.
"I am excited about the prospects for the business, particularly our inaugural surgical hub, which will integrate operational excellence and technological innovation to benefit NHS patients and the broader healthcare system."
In December, One Health Group announced that it had received 7,857 new patient referrals in the year, up from 6,091 the year prior.
The number marked an increase of 29 per cent and a new record for the firm.
One Health Group said that it had sen a jump in patient referrals due increased NHS waiting lists.
Mr Binns wrote in The Yorkshire Post in January: “By working in partnership with the NHS, providers can help clear backlogs, improve patient outcomes, and ensure that healthcare remains accessible to all. This collaborative approach ensures that patients receive the care they need without compromising the values that underpin the NHS.
The firm also saw pre-tax profits lift to £845,301 for the six months ended September 30 2024, a jump from £559,608 in the same period the year prior.
