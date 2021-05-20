One hundred jobs to be created at new 'five star' £15m Skipton care home

Hadrian Healthcare has started work on the creation of the Mill House project to provide a ‘five star’ care home for the elderly on Sackville Street, in Skipton.

Overlooking the Leeds & Liverpool Canal, The Mill House will offer 86 suites for residential care, together with the company’s specialist ‘Chesters’ accommodation, which has been specially designed by Hadrian Healthcare to provide a safe and stimulating environment for people with dementia.

Accommodation will be arranged in small living groups to help create a ‘home-from-home’ feeling. There will also be respite care available for those who need a short break away from their home or convalescence after hospital treatment.

Artist's impression of Mill House, which is to be built in Skipton.

In addition, there will be eight supported living apartments for people wishing to maintain a more independent lifestyle, whilst having the benefit of all the Mill House support and services. These will include hairdressing and beauty treatments in the beauty salon, restaurant, and bistros, including a traditional style tearoom and bar, and a retail area selling a wide range of products.

The new development will also bring a boost to the local economy by creating up to 100 permanent jobs.

Hadrian Healthcare is a family business, established in 1995 by owner and chairman Ian Watson, who has a reputation for introducing exciting innovations, and high standards in the provision of accommodation and care.

The company sold five of its Manor House homes in Yorkshire and County Durham in 2019. It now operates two North East homes, both rated Outstanding by the Care Quality Commission; the Manor Houses at Gosforth and Whickham. It is awaiting planning approval for a similar development in Roundhay, Leeds.

Ian Watson said: “We are delighted to be starting work on this fantastic development in Skipton, and to be planning our Roundhay development.

“It almost seems to be underselling what will be available to mention ‘bedrooms’ when what we are providing is an exclusive quality of life for discerning older people who can no longer live by themselves, but want to maintain their lifestyle, individuality, and dignity.

“We look for sites that reflect what we offer by their location, so it’s no coincidence that this is a prime position in Skipton which will have beautifully landscaped private gardens, close to local amenities and shops, as well as the town centre.

“There will be special garden terraces for our residents where they can enjoy the stimulation of being outdoors overlooking the calm waters of the canal. As a result of the amazing location there are also plans to include regular summer outings on the canal for residents in a dedicated canal boat.

“I strongly believe that the success of Hadrian Healthcare is down to focusing on individualised care for each resident and their family, without cutting corners or compromising on quality. We also believe it is important to create the right staff team who are committed to our ethos of care without compromise. As such, we continually invest in our staff training, enabling our staff to achieve fulfilment and job satisfaction within their vital role of giving care, support and friendship to our residents. We are large enough to make a difference but small enough to care.”