One of Sheffield’s largest law firms to move into Heart of the City

Sheffield City Council’s Heart of the City development has received yet another vote of confidence, this time from Taylor Emmet, one of the fastest growing law firms in the region.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Taylor Emmet have signed a deal that will see them occupy two floors of the Issacs Building, continuing the procession of businesses moving into the multi-million-pound city centre transformation project.

Cllr Ben Miskell, chair of the Transport, Regeneration and Climate Policy Committee at Sheffield City Council, said:“I’m delighted to welcome Taylor Emmet to the Isaacs Building and our incredible Heart of the City project. For over 150 years, they have been supporting the people and businesses of Sheffield and the surrounding area with legal help and advice; something that will continue from their fabulous new home for many years to come.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is yet another example of how businesses are recognising the outstanding things we have on offer in the Heart of the City, including the likes of Elshaw House, Isaacs Building has been incredibly popular with many companies showing interest in basing themselves there.”

From left to right: Cllr Ben Miskell, Steve Hinshelwood and Michaela Evans from Taylor Emmet and Andrew Davison from Queensbury.

Originally built by paperhanging merchant David Isaacs between 1904 and 1905, the Isaacs Building has been reimagined to provide over 39,000 sq ft of high-quality office space, together with over 8,000 sq ft. of prime retail and leisure space.

Steve Hinshelwood, CEO at Taylor Emmet said: “We are thrilled to announce our relocation to the Isaacs Building, which marks an exciting new chapter for Taylor Emmet.

“This move reflects our continued growth and our commitment to providing a modern, collaborative environment for both our clients and colleagues. The Isaacs Building offers the ideal space to support our future growth ambitions, helping us to achieve our vision of supporting and protecting our clients throughout their lives, while remaining at the heart of Sheffield’s legal and business community.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andrew Davison, Project Director at Queensberry, said: “We are proud to see another of Sheffield’s long-standing and independent companies taking space in HOTC, concreting once again the quality of our office spaces and the importance of being in the Heart of Sheffield amongst all the new and exciting offers developing."