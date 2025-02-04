One woman trailblazer from Leeds wins national award and £75,000 grant

The Innovate UK Women in Innovation Awards is celebrating 50 women leading the charge in groundbreaking industries.

The Innovate UK Women in Innovation Awards will empower one trailblazing woman in Yorkshire and the Humber to scale her innovative business and make a meaningful impact. Bridging the gap between academia and industry, the Leeds winner is utilising an advanced AI-driven algorithm to pair life-science businesses with top experts.

She will receive a £75,000 grant, personalised business coaching, and access to networking, role modelling and training opportunities.

Research highlights significant hurdles for women entrepreneurs, including access to funding, and a lack of networks and visible role models. The Innovate UK Women in Innovation Awards address these issues, enabling women innovators to scale their businesses, whilst making a powerful impact on our economy and society.

The winner from Yorkshire and the Humber recognised today for her groundbreaking work is Amanda MacCannell, from Leeds, co-founder of Pathways Open.

Amanda is bridging the gap between academia and industry. Inspired by the collaborative scientific response to COVID-19, Amanda developed an advanced AI-driven matching algorithm. It pairs life-science businesses with top experts, who can provide the credibility, insights and validation needed to fast-track development and secure investment.

Since launching in 2016, the Innovate UK Women in Innovation Awards have invested over £11 million in 200 women innovators and has built a vibrant community of over 10,500 women business leaders.

Today, a total of 50 pioneering women innovators have been awarded, spanning every nation and region of the UK. The awards continue to champion high-potential women business leaders from diverse backgrounds: 36% of the winners are from ethnic minority groups (excluding white minorities); 22% have long term conditions, illnesses or disabilities; and 50% have caring or parental responsibilities.

Commenting on her award win, Amanda MacCannell of Pathways Open said: "The international collaborations that took place during the COVID-19 pandemic inspired the creation of Pathways Open, an AI platform designed to bridge the gap between academia and industry. It’s been incredibly rewarding to contribute to high-level biotech and academic discussions, driving forward our mission to accelerate innovation.

"I’m truly honoured to receive the Innovate UK Women in Innovation Award, which marks an exciting milestone for our company. This recognition not only supports our growth and impact but also connects us with a vibrant community of innovators, investors, and supporters who share our vision for accelerating the innovation of ground-breaking R&D."

The Awards drew 1,452 applications from women business leaders, 52% up on last year. This record-breaking engagement highlights the high demand for innovation support and potential to drive economic growth from women leading businesses in the UK. In total, £3.75 million in government funding is being awarded, with each recipient receiving 50% more than previous years.

Recent data across all Innovate UK competitions shows that 1 in 3 successful grant applications are now led by women, a significant jump from 1 in 7 when Women in Innovation was first launched.

Emily Nott, Head of Equality, Diversity and Inclusion at Innovate UK, said: “The Innovate UK Women in Innovation Awards spotlight the UK’s most groundbreaking women entrepreneurs. This year’s winners have shown incredible leadership and creativity. We’re thrilled to support them in scaling their businesses and inspiring the next wave of women innovators. Their success stories will undoubtedly pave the way for more women to enter and thrive in the world of innovation.”

Dr Stella Peace, Interim Executive Chair of Innovate UK, said: “The Women in Innovation programme is a powerful catalyst for change, not just for the brilliant women entrepreneurs it supports, but for the entire UK innovation landscape. By breaking down barriers and amplifying diverse voices, Innovate UK are fostering a more inclusive and dynamic ecosystem that drives progress across all sectors. This programme is about more than funding – it's about creating role models, building networks, and inspiring the next generation of women innovators to dream big and transform our world.”

Minister for AI, Feryal Clark, said: “From low-cost cancer treatments that could save lives through earlier diagnoses, to AI supporting our police to secure victims’ justice, this year’s Women in Innovation Awards winners are driving forward an exciting range of projects that could improve so many aspects of our lives.

“It is testament to the quality of these awards that previous winners have gone on to grow their business, secure major investments and partner with organisations from Google to Disney.

“It truly shows the value of Government investing in creative, women-led projects in every corner of the UK – supporting economic growth to deliver our Plan for Change.”

Previous Women in Innovation Award winners have gone on to achieve remarkable success, including securing multi-million pound investments, expanding their operations, winning prestigious industry and royal awards, entering international markets, and forging high-profile partnerships with organisations such as Google, Disney and the NHS.